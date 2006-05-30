Use for: Tickets for almost all major rock and pop concerts nationwide can be purchased on ticketmaster.com, by phone, or at one of hundreds of local retail outlets. The authenticity of the tickets is guaranteed, and the website provides detailed seating charts for most venues.

You should know: Tickets for popular events can sell out quickly online (even in minutes), and phone wait times can be excruciating. And the retail locations don’t operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Rather, customers are randomly assigned numbers that determine their position in the ticket-buying line.



The fine print: Surcharges vary by venue and can add as much as $15 to the ticket price; expedited mail delivery or print-at-home service raises the total even more. Refunds or exchanges are issued at the discretion of the event’s venue or promoter (typically, they’re granted only when an event is canceled).