The 50 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals You’ll See This Year—Including Big Sales on Dyson Vacuums and Nespresso Makers

If you thought Amazon’s Black Friday deals were impressive, just wait until you see what’s in store for Cyber Monday.
Amazon has over 31,000 Cyber Monday deals this year, including markdowns that will save you up to 60 percent off Roomba robot vacuums, Apple iPads, Casper mattresses, Dyson vacuums, and much more. While many in-demand items sold out on Black Friday (we’re looking at you AirPods Pro), there are still tons of sales that are worth shopping today, especially if you’re trying to save on hot holiday gifts.
Some popular Black Friday offers are still available, including discounted Apple AirPods, Hanes reusable face masks, Fire TV sticks, and 23andMe DNA kits. Many are even going for better prices, like Apple's wireless charging AirPods, which is now just $140.
Considering how much time we’re spending at home this year, top-rated home and kitchen items are sure to be some of the first to sell out. Shoppers can still score deals on customer-loved Germ Guardian air purifiers and Nespresso coffee makers—though they’re likely to sell out before the sale wraps up tonight.
All of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals, especially the best offers listed below, are at risk of moving quickly (we will update this post as deals sell out and new ones launch). Once the sale ends on November 30, prices will go back up, so grab what you want now before Cyber Monday ends and these savings expire.