Maggie’s 6 Favorite Ideas of 2012
1. Cat Teepee
There’s nothing cuter than seeing one of my cats peeking out from this adorable hiding spot. Both Dylan and Nilla love to duck in occasionally to seek refuge from the stressful world outside (and each other).
2. Marbleized Cookie Decorating Video
I love this easy technique for turning ordinary cookies into beautiful works of art—all you need is colored icing and a toothpick. Best of all, you can mix up colors and designs to create endless looks for any holiday or occasion.
3. Lillet Rose
Perfect for a pre-dinner aperitif or an elegant option at a cocktail party, this is my go-to summer drink. It’s lovely simply chilled or served over ice with an orange twist and makes me feel oh-so-very-French.
4. Daily Thought Quote: Friday, September 28
So many great quotes this year, but this one really stood out. It’s important to continually challenge yourself and get out of your comfort zone—whether it’s signing up for that kickboxing class, taking a solo vacation, or giving a speech in front of 400 strangers.
5. French Connection Chiffon Dress
I’m obsessed with everything equestrian, so when I saw this dress printed with horses, I knew I had to have it. Bonus: I even got it on sale!
6. Regional Cheese Box
Any cheese from one of my all-time favorite food stores is guaranteed to be delicious. If you can make it to the real-life store here in NYC (there are 2 locations), you’ll find loads of candies, chocolates, crackers, and other goodies, too.