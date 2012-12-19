Kristin’s 6 Favorite Ideas of 2012

By Kristin Appenbrink
Updated August 29, 2014
Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Vanessa Boer
Our staff highlights RealSimple.com’s best ideas of 2012. Here, Senior Editor Kristin Appenbrink shares her picks.
1. Gold Bow Wreath

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Vanessa Boer

I’m obsessed with all things gold and DIY, and this is the perfect combo. Now, all I need to do is find a bag of gold-only adhesive bows.

2. Slobproof! Paint Pen

Levi Brown

This touch-up pen is genius. I inevitably ding or scrape a new paint job (or miss a spot completely!), so it’s great to be able to easily fix any mistakes with out having to haul out a paint can and brush.

3. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Lemon

Chris Court

I made this side dish for my very small Thanksgiving dinner this year, and they were delicious. It was the perfect combination of greens, garlic, and citrus. I made one tweak and substituted Parmesan for the bread crumbs—worked like a charm.

4. Boscia B.B. Cream SPF 27

sephora.com

Our beauty department first turned me on to this face cream from Boscia, and now I’m a complete convert. It hides skin imperfections without feeling too heavy, like foundation can.

5. An Easier Way to Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs

Ellen Silverman

I love deviled eggs, but hate having to peel the eggshells. This tip to cut your hard-boiled eggs in half—shell and all—before peeling them was a true a-ha moment for me. Readers loved it, too, making it our third most popular post on Simply Stated this year.

6. Organizing Under the Bathroom Sink

Grant Cornett; Styling: Alexis Givens

This is such a clever idea: Hang an adjustable curtain rod under the bathroom sink to store spray bottles, scrub brushes, and reusable cloths. It’s a true space saver when you live in a small apartment, like I do.

By Kristin Appenbrink