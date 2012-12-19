Kristin’s 6 Favorite Ideas of 2012
1. Gold Bow Wreath
I’m obsessed with all things gold and DIY, and this is the perfect combo. Now, all I need to do is find a bag of gold-only adhesive bows.
2. Slobproof! Paint Pen
This touch-up pen is genius. I inevitably ding or scrape a new paint job (or miss a spot completely!), so it’s great to be able to easily fix any mistakes with out having to haul out a paint can and brush.
3. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Lemon
I made this side dish for my very small Thanksgiving dinner this year, and they were delicious. It was the perfect combination of greens, garlic, and citrus. I made one tweak and substituted Parmesan for the bread crumbs—worked like a charm.
4. Boscia B.B. Cream SPF 27
Our beauty department first turned me on to this face cream from Boscia, and now I’m a complete convert. It hides skin imperfections without feeling too heavy, like foundation can.
5. An Easier Way to Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs
I love deviled eggs, but hate having to peel the eggshells. This tip to cut your hard-boiled eggs in half—shell and all—before peeling them was a true a-ha moment for me. Readers loved it, too, making it our third most popular post on Simply Stated this year.
6. Organizing Under the Bathroom Sink
This is such a clever idea: Hang an adjustable curtain rod under the bathroom sink to store spray bottles, scrub brushes, and reusable cloths. It’s a true space saver when you live in a small apartment, like I do.