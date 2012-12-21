My favorite photo shoot of the year has to be our annual Halloween kids’ costume shoot. We have the incredible Krissy Tiglias organizing it (she even creates personalized goodie bags for the little stars filled with their favorite treats!) and the amazing Kristine Trevino creating getups out of garbage bags, roasting pans, and toilet paper tubes. Her creativity never ceases to amaze me. It’s total chaos (imagine trying to get a 2-year-old superhero to stand still), but one of the most fun days of the year. And, full disclosure: My little guy got to be in it this year, which is so much fun.