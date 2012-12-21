Erin’s 6 Favorite Ideas of 2012
1. Southwestern Stuffed Peppers
Hands down, my favorite recipe of 2012. When making this just for my boyfriend and myself, I use poblano peppers and double the amount of green chilies (can you tell that I like spicy food?). If all we have on hand is brown rice or ground turkey, I swap those in as well. Best of all, the whole dish can be made in advance.
2. Ribbon Adjustable Baking Pan From Quirky
When this product appeared on our Simple Tip blog, I immediately pinned it and started feverishly hoping for it to go into production. No word on a production date yet, but maybe by this time next year I can make a candy cane-shaped cake!
3. Laser Cut Girly Dress From Muse
All of my friends and family can expect to see me sporting this little black number at holiday parties in December. Bonus: The Finish the Look fashion game, which features this dress, is among the most fun pieces of content on the site.
4. Our No-Obligation Book Club’s Discussion of Gone Girl
The most addictive, engaging book I read this year was Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl, and our book club discussion left nothing to be desired. I won’t say anything more for fear of giving something away. Just go read it.
5. How To: Decorate Marbleized Ornament and Candy Cane Cookies
I love Christmas cookies. I was planning to make seven (yes, seven) different Christmas cookies throughout the holiday season, but when I saw this cookie-decorating video, I bumped that number up to eight. The cookies are unquestionably impressive, but the marbleized effect only takes a few minutes to achieve.
6. Hometown Jigsaw Puzzle
Jigsaw puzzles lend a sense of calm to my otherwise helter-skelter life, so this personalized gem would be the perfect gift for me. (If you’re reading, Santa, that’s a hint!)