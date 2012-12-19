Benice’s 6 Favorite Ideas of 2012
1. Clorox Green Works Wipes
These wipes are my favorite cleaning find and great when you need to do a rush clean. They get the job done without leaving a super harsh scent behind.
2. Bliss Street Paper Bouquet
When I first saw this alternative bouquet, I immediately sent the idea to my really good friend who is currently planning her wedding. The purple paper roses are a great twist on a classic wedding bouquet, and makes such a style statement.
3. ML Monique Lhuillier Polyester-Taffeta Dress
This ML Monique Lhuillier polyester-taffeta dress is beyond beautiful and can flatter just about any figure. I always fall for a classic-cut dress in a great color.
4. Crock-Pot 6.5 Quart Touchscreen Slow Cooker
Did you know that the Real Simple staff tests all the products featured in our road tests? For the slow-cooker roundup, I took home this model to try and promptly (or, more accurately, 8 hours later) fell in love with it. Cooking beef stew was beyond easy and cleanup took just five minutes.
New Use: Q-Tip as a Makeup Brush
A Q-Tip can literally do it all when it comes to makeup application (think eyeliner, eye shadow, lipstick). And, it’s right back in your hand when it’s time to remove your makeup.
6. Bourbon Ginger Snap
If you’re a bourbon drinker (like me), you’ll love this Bourbon Ginger Snap cocktail. The bourbon and the ginger pair really well together. Cheers!