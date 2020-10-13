Reviewers Swear This Device Is ‘Better Than a Masseuse,’ and It’s Just $26 for Amazon Prime Day
If you’re reading this and feel an aching pain in your neck or back, pay attention. One of Amazon Prime Day’s best deals is on a popular at-home massager, and for the next few hours, it costs just $26.
For six hours only, this lightning deal slashes the original price of the Naipo Neck and Back Massager by 40 percent, and given the time constraints, you should move on it quickly. The device is perfect for anyone who’s been stiffening up behind a shoddy desk while working from home or bending over their kid’s shoulders to make sure their schoolwork is getting (somewhat) done.
It’s not some rinky-dink toy you can snag at the mall that only sort of works, either. The Naipo Massager has more than 3,000 rave reviews and a solid 4.6-star rating. Shoppers swear it’s helped with everything from sore muscles to chronic pain.
“I’m 51 and have had knots for muscles in my shoulder and neck since my late teens,” wrote one five-star reviewer, who also said the tool was “better than a masseuse.” They went on to say: “It is incredible. It is easy to adjust how much pressure to apply and to which muscles to target. The heat is just enough to offer more relief. Love it.”
While other massage options out there claim to be personalized, this one takes personalization to the next level. The four deep-kneading massage nodes are placed in such a way that the W-shaped tool can fit comfortably against anywhere you need—neck, back, thigh, you name it. Plus, you can add heat with the press of a button. It’s so simple, you’d hardly believe it has the capability to relieve tight joint pains, but it’s also so good that even professionals are impressed.
“As a former massage therapist I’ll tell you, this thing has been the best device to perform at-home massages on myself without paying a person to do it,” wrote another five-star reviewer. “This massager can get the job done.”
Like all good things, this sale must come to an end. So snag it now before it’s too late: Nothing makes a sore back or neck worse than missing out on a good deal.
To buy: $26 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com.