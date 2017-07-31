Airbnb’s Latest Contest Offers the Chance to See the Total Eclipse Up Close

Do you have August 21st marked on your calendar for the upcoming total solar eclipse? If so, Airbnb wants you to be one of the first to see it.

The house-renting company asks that you submit a response to a question posted on their contest page: “Tell us why you think this phenomenon is bringing people together, and why you want to be a part of it?” After reading submissions, Airbnb will select one winner for its latest Night@ contest series opportunity. The winner and their lucky guest will spend the night in a transparent geodesic dome and meet with National Geographic explorers to learn more about this historic event.

The day of the eclipse, the contest winner and their guest will set their alarms before the crack of dawn and hop aboard a private jet to the Oregon coastline. The two-hour flight will take them into the moon’s shadow, so the winner will be among the first to see the total solar eclipse before it crosses the continental U.S. for the first time in 99 years.

For the millions of people who do not win the contest, Airbnb and National Geographic will livestream the winner’s experience. And according to a press release, there are 3,500 Airbnb homes available along the path of totality. But if you don’t find yourself watching the livestream or renting out one of their homes, Airbnb says many U.S. residents should be able to see at least partial eclipse.

RELATED: NASA Announces a Single Star Is Home to at Least 7 Earthlike Planets