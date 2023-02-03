This Memory Foam Pillow With Over 13,500 Five-Star Ratings Has a Customizable Feature for Your Best Sleep Yet

The one factor that makes a bed pillow supremely comfortable and supportive is its height. However, achieving the right loftiness for you requires a bit of shopping around. Not all pillows are the same or deliver that hotel quality you’re looking for. Instead of playing Goldilocks with your bedding, why not opt for a memory foam option that lets you adjust the height instead? Yes, the pillow exists—and it’s currently 30 percent off at Amazon right now.

The WonderSleep Dream Rite shredded memory foam pillow is ideal for anyone who wants to customize their bedding. This sleep essential has a clever design to adjust the fill, giving you the sleep of your dreams.

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $30); amazon.com.

That’s because it has a hidden zipper on the side and is designed with a shredded memory foam fill that can easily be added or removed, delivering the perfect amount of firmness. Think of it like a personalized pillow… just without the high cost.

For anyone who isn’t sure what exactly shredded memory foam is, read on. This pick is made with small, fluffy foam pieces that gives you a plush feel and cushions your head whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. The shredded foam design here is cut in a universal way to prevent clumps or block-like bulges in your pillow, which can disrupt your sleep. And it’s a big reason why you can alter the pillow’s heft.

It’s also why shoppers credit the pillow for alleviating pains in their neck, back, shoulder, and more. Since most pillows are designed with a one-size-fits-all outlook, what you see is what you get. And if it’s too high or too low for you, chances are you’ll feel the achy effects come morning.

The right pillow will give your head a comfortable lift while also promoting a healthy spinal alignment, so your head doesn’t sink a ton or is lifted too high—both of which can cause those strains in the neck and shoulders. But with an adjustable pillow, you can easily make those changes immediately or do like some shoppers did, and adjust after sleeping on it a while. Remember: more fill equals more firmness, so add according to what works for you.

You won’t be surprised to learn that the memory foam pillow is a top-seller on Amazon and has earned more than 13,500 five-star ratings to date from shoppers who say it’s like a “personal little cloud for your head” and dubbed it the “best investment in sleep.”

“I look for good support, especially for when I sleep on my side,” wrote one shopper who prefers a firm pillow. “Meanwhile, my husband is always looking for a soft pillow that he can easily mold to fit around his head and neck. This pillow does both.”

“I absolutely love this pillow, I'm so glad I bought it,” wrote another. “As a person who has suffered from anxiety-induced insomnia, this product has helped me sleep like I'm on vacation in a spa hotel. Definitely top-notch quality.”

Ready to see what all the fuss is about? Snap up the WonderSleep memory foam pillow now while it’s marked down on Amazon.