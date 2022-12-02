Macy's Dropped New Deals on Designer Party Dresses Fit for Holiday Gatherings, and Our Faves Are Under $100

Save on styles from Sam Edelman and Kensie.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Macy's Dress Tout
Photo:

Macy's

As you're checking off your holiday gift list and getting your social events calendar in order, don’t forget to have an outfit ready to wear to all of these gatherings. Capturing the holiday aesthetic with your look can be achieved through jewel-toned velvets or tasteful sequins. A party dress is a go-to style that will fit any holiday occasion, and you can add your personal flair with some easy holiday glam

There’s a plethora of dresses online, so to spare you the exhausting search for the best holiday dress, we found these gems from Macy’s Friends and Family Sale. And even better, these dresses are under $100 when you use code FRIEND at checkout. Be sure to grab these styles before the sale ends on December 7.

Macy’s Holiday Party Dresses Under $100 

For those who love a holiday sparkle, consider this sequin mini wrap dress that’s on sale for $70 from its original price of $100. Offered in two colors, this 360-degree glistening look hits just above the knee in length and has an adjustable wrap. Shoppers love this v-neck dress for special occasions, with one reviewer who said this wrap style is “flattering” and “comfortable.” 

Mini Wrap Dress

Macy's

To buy: $70 with code FRIEND (was $100); macys.com.

If you’re more of a muted-color fan for the holiday season, this party shift dress is one to have in every color (five colors, to be exact). It’s currently on sale for just $56, and has charming details like a bow-tie in the back and flowy long sleeves. One shopper who wore this to dinner and dancing said that it’s “very comfortable” while another praised it for not being too flashy and that it “looks expensive.”  

INC Bow-Back Shift Dress

Macy's

To buy: $56 with code FRIEND (was $79); macys.com.

Get a subtle holiday glow with a jewel-toned velvet faux-wrap midi dress by Kensie that also has a gold embellished neckline. And just in time for your gatherings, Macy’s marked this dress down to $90 from $128. This dress received five-star ratings, with one shopper who said this lined dress is “great for the holidays.” Another reviewer said it was a “beautiful dress” to don for holiday photos. 

Women's Velvet Faux-Wrap Long-Sleeve Dress

Macy's

To buy: $90 with code FRIEND (was $128); macys.com.

Add a twist to your holiday outfit with this fitted crossover halter sheath dress that’s on sale for $77 and offered in nine colors. One big plus about this Rachel Rachel Roy dress is that it’s machine-washable, so you can easily get plenty of wear. Shoppers commend this dress for suiting different occasions from cocktail parties to formal events. One reviewer said this is their “go-to dress” for a classic style. On the material of the dress, a shopper shared that it’s “comfortable” and “flattering.”

Halter Sheath Dress

Macy's

To buy: $77 with code FRIEND (was $109); macys.com.

For those desiring an elevated maxi dress, this metallic-striped faux-wrap dress by Guess is on sale for $97 from its original price of $138. Offered in either a black and gold metallic stripe or champagne metallic stripe, this jersey-knit dress will give your look that holiday glimmer. It also has a V-neck detail in the back and an overlapping skirt finish. One shopper who’s worn this style to a holiday party said it’s “light” and has a “great fit.” Another called it “stunning” while others shared that they received a lot of compliments on this dress.

Metallic-Striped Faux-Wrap Maxi Dress

Macy's

To buy: $97 with code FRIEND (was $138); macys.com.

Don’t wait on getting your holiday looks for the season and be sure to shop these party dresses while they’re still on sale at Macy’s. And remember to use code FRIEND at checkout for more savings.

Ruffled Faux-Wrap Dress

Macy's

To buy: $90 with code FRIEND (was $128); macys.com.

Women's Crushed Velvet Tiered Dress

Macy's

To buy: $70 with code FRIEND (was $99); macys.com.

Women's High-Neck Sleeveless Chiffon Dress

Macy's

To buy: $76 with code FRIEND (was $108); macys.com.

Women's V-Neck Metallic Midi Fit & Flare Dress

Macy's

To buy: $56 with code FRIEND (was $79); macys.com.

Women's Metallic Eyelash Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Macy's

To buy: $70 with code FRIEND (was $99); macys.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress Black Friday Tout
You Can Wear This Comfy and Ultra-Flattering Wrap Dress to All of Your Holiday Parties—and It’s Only $26
Abercrombie Black Friday Tout
Everything Is 30% Off at Abercrombie’s Black Friday Sale, and You Need to Shop These Deals
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Spanx Black Friday Deals Tout
Starting Today, You Can Score 20% Off at Spanx—and These Are the 30 Pieces You Can’t Miss
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Miessial Women's Summer Chiffon V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
Shoppers Love This Velvet Ruffle Wrap Dress for Holiday Parties and Weddings
Spanx Leather-Like Dress Launch Tout
Spanx Just Launched Your New Holiday Staple—Faux Leather Dresses
Amazon Outlet maxi dresses
Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
Barre Activewear Roundup Tout
I'm a Barre Enthusiast, and These Are All the Activewear Deals I'm Shopping This Black Friday
newsletter touts
From Dinners to Weddings, These Little Black Dresses at Nordstrom Are Wardrobe Must-Haves
Prettygarden Maxi Dress
This Stylish Maxi Dress Is the Only Thing You’ll Want to Wear to All Your Fall Events
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
You Can Get an Entire Last-Minute Wedding Guest Look in 2 Days Thanks to This Curated Amazon Fashion Section
Kate Spade Handbag Sale Tout
Kate Spade Secretly Dropped Prices on Its Best-Selling Totes, Backpacks, and More—but Only for a Limited Time