Macy's Dropped New Deals on Designer Party Dresses Fit for Holiday Gatherings, and Our Faves Are Under $100

As you're checking off your holiday gift list and getting your social events calendar in order, don’t forget to have an outfit ready to wear to all of these gatherings. Capturing the holiday aesthetic with your look can be achieved through jewel-toned velvets or tasteful sequins. A party dress is a go-to style that will fit any holiday occasion, and you can add your personal flair with some easy holiday glam.

There’s a plethora of dresses online, so to spare you the exhausting search for the best holiday dress, we found these gems from Macy’s Friends and Family Sale. And even better, these dresses are under $100 when you use code FRIEND at checkout. Be sure to grab these styles before the sale ends on December 7.

Macy’s Holiday Party Dresses Under $100

For those who love a holiday sparkle, consider this sequin mini wrap dress that’s on sale for $70 from its original price of $100. Offered in two colors, this 360-degree glistening look hits just above the knee in length and has an adjustable wrap. Shoppers love this v-neck dress for special occasions, with one reviewer who said this wrap style is “flattering” and “comfortable.”

Macy's

To buy: $70 with code FRIEND (was $100); macys.com.

If you’re more of a muted-color fan for the holiday season, this party shift dress is one to have in every color (five colors, to be exact). It’s currently on sale for just $56, and has charming details like a bow-tie in the back and flowy long sleeves. One shopper who wore this to dinner and dancing said that it’s “very comfortable” while another praised it for not being too flashy and that it “looks expensive.”

Macy's

To buy: $56 with code FRIEND (was $79); macys.com.

Get a subtle holiday glow with a jewel-toned velvet faux-wrap midi dress by Kensie that also has a gold embellished neckline. And just in time for your gatherings, Macy’s marked this dress down to $90 from $128. This dress received five-star ratings, with one shopper who said this lined dress is “great for the holidays.” Another reviewer said it was a “beautiful dress” to don for holiday photos.

Macy's

To buy: $90 with code FRIEND (was $128); macys.com.

Add a twist to your holiday outfit with this fitted crossover halter sheath dress that’s on sale for $77 and offered in nine colors. One big plus about this Rachel Rachel Roy dress is that it’s machine-washable, so you can easily get plenty of wear. Shoppers commend this dress for suiting different occasions from cocktail parties to formal events. One reviewer said this is their “go-to dress” for a classic style. On the material of the dress, a shopper shared that it’s “comfortable” and “flattering.”

Macy's

To buy: $77 with code FRIEND (was $109); macys.com.

For those desiring an elevated maxi dress, this metallic-striped faux-wrap dress by Guess is on sale for $97 from its original price of $138. Offered in either a black and gold metallic stripe or champagne metallic stripe, this jersey-knit dress will give your look that holiday glimmer. It also has a V-neck detail in the back and an overlapping skirt finish. One shopper who’s worn this style to a holiday party said it’s “light” and has a “great fit.” Another called it “stunning” while others shared that they received a lot of compliments on this dress.

Macy's

To buy: $97 with code FRIEND (was $138); macys.com.

Don’t wait on getting your holiday looks for the season and be sure to shop these party dresses while they’re still on sale at Macy’s. And remember to use code FRIEND at checkout for more savings.

