Style Clothing Shopping Guide Upgrade Your Parka This Holiday Season With These Warm and Cozy Picks Up to 73% Off Including Patagonia, Columbia, Calvin Klein, and more. Published on December 9, 2022 06:00PM EST We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: macys As much as we hate to admit it, it's down coat season, puffer coat season, Michelin Man season, in which dignity is sacrificed for warmth. In the midst of staggering holiday sales with impressive discounts, now is the ideal time to splurge and save on new cold weather gear if you’re in the market for a new jacket. Perhaps you’ve suffered through one too many frigid nights, determined to make your old coat last. Or you’ve moved to a chillier climate. Or simply, you’d like a new shell in the rotation to make your everyday look less monotonous from December to April. Buying a jacket that’s warm enough is an often expensive endeavor as you consider insulation, durability, and other factors that jack up the cost of your winter wear. Whether you prefer an outdoor-friendly technical design or a more polished coat to add some pop to your party wear, retailers like Nordstrom, Macy’s, REI, and others have an array of warm, stylish options to get you through the winters to come. Read on for our compiled picks for discounts up to 73 percent off, with prices starting at only $89. Shop 9 Winter Coat Deals Bernardo Walker Hooded Jacket, $100 (was $149); nordstrom.com Columbia Women's Looking Glass Pass Mid Jacket, $100 (was $200); columbia.com Calvin Klein Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Maxi Puffer Coat, $160 (was $400); macys.com Patagonia Tres 3-in-1 Down Parka, $419 (was $600); rei.com Eddie Bauer Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Parka, $165 (was $299); eddiebauer.com Banana Republic Lowri Puffer Coat, $210 (was $350); bananarepublic.com Kari Traa Skjelde Down Jacket, $120 (was $200); rei.com Madewell Airpuff Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket, $78 (was $130); madewell.com Athleta Legend Downtown Metallic Jacket, $154 (was $350); athleta.com nordstrom Bernardo Fashions Walker Hooded Jacket This 32 percent off quilted black parka is athletic enough to wear for walks and workouts but sleek enough to go nicely with any outfit—and it’s crafted in Montreal from 100 percent recycled polyester fill, so it can withstand intense temperatures despite a lightweight construction. As a bonus, Bernardo Fashions adheres to the global Responsible Down Standard, ensuring all bird feathers are sourced with humane treatment. To buy: $100 (was $149); nordstrom.com. columbia Columbia Women's Looking Glass Pass Mid Jacket If you need a coat for outdoor adventures, look no further than the Columbia Looking Glass Pass Mid Jacket, on sale now for half price. It has the brand’s signature Omni-Tech protection, meaning its waterproof yet breathable construction shields you from rain and wind with details like an adjustable hood and cuffs to give you the best possible fit throughout various weather conditions. To buy: $100 (was $200); columbia.com. macys Calvin Klein Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Maxi Puffer Coat As the temperatures get lower, and the streets potentially get slushier, this jacket is ideal for sealing yourself off against snow, wind, rain, and chill. Since it goes down to your shins, you have plenty of protection. A faux fur lined collar adds a touch of luxury to the ‘fit. Act now while it’s 60 percent off. To buy: $160 (was $400); macys.com. rei Patagonia Tres 3-in-1 Down Parka Patagonia is a popular choice for the cold-weather crowd for a reason, and a three-in-one jacket is helpful in climates for fickle weather. A zip-in parka adds extra insulation when the forecast calls for it, but you can also wear each item separately, making it a versatile investment. To buy: $419 (was $600); rei.com. eddiebauer Eddie Bauer Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Parka This puffy parka is designed to fit effortlessly over midweight layers. Instead of relying on sewn seams—which are less efficient at maintaining warmth—the Eddie Bauer Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Parka uses bonded channels for maximum thermal efficiency. Shivers, begone! To buy: $165 (was $299); eddiebauer.com. banana republic Banana Republic Lowrie Puffer Coat Perhaps you’re looking for a less sporty pick—one to take you from the office to dinner to your holiday soirées. Introducing: the Lowrie Puffer Coat, available in both regular and petite sizes. Since the puffer coat is trending this year, this relaxed, insulated style feels like your duvet but evokes a polished ease. To buy: $210 (was $350); bananarepublic.com. rei Kari Traa Skjelde Down Jacket Make a statement by opting for a bright coat. It’s easier to spot in the coat rack and the cheery color is sure to lift your spirits on the grayest of days. Hitting at about your hip, this fluffy jacket has 60 percent feathers and 40 percent down fill—and a 40 percent discount for a limited time. To buy: $120 (was $200); rei.com. Madewell Airpuff Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket Is there anything worse than struggling to fit winter layers into a suitcase? Meet your new best friend: the packable puffer. Being able to compress a layer into a small square is so convenient. You can even treat this recycled nylon beauty like a spare umbrella and keep it in your work bag or purse for when the weather takes you by surprise. Oh, and it’s currently 58 percent off. To buy: $78 (was $130); madewell.com. madewell Athleta Legend Downtown Metallic Jacket Looking for a little sparkle? We don’t blame you. You’ll want the Legend Downtown Metallic Jacket from Athleta, co-created with Olympic athlete Allyson Felix. The cool two-texture design is trés chic, but the performance-focused material ensures you can move and sweat without worry. A 56 percent discount ensures you can spend without worry too. To buy: $154 (was $350); athleta.com. 