This New Placemat From Wild One Keeps Your Dog's Food Tidy While Looking Stylish

It comes in lilac, spruce, tan, and black.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on February 7, 2023

Wild One Dog Bowl Mat Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

It can be frustrating if you’ve spent time designing your home just for the vibe to be thrown off by dog gear that doesn’t match the decor. Enter: Wild One’s new placemat. The sleek design will actually look good while keeping messes at bay.

Wild One’s products have a thoughtful “function-first” design that makes everything easy to use while still looking chic. (Plus, Wild One partners with animal rescues to help dogs find homes, which is an added bonus.) You can shop all kinds of pet parent essentials from the brand, including harnesses, leashes, collars, and even poop bag holders. And now with the newly-launched placemat, keeping your dog’s eating area clean has never been easier (or more stylish). 

Dog Bowl Mat

Wild One

To buy: $20; wildone.com.

The mat is designed to keep your pet’s food spills contained without sacrificing style. Most-importantly, it’s made of nontoxic, BPA- and phthalate-free silicone that’s safe for dogs. The nonslip material keeps bowls in place, and it’s waterproof with raised edges which prevent stray pieces of food from going all over the place.

Dog Bowl Mat

Wild One

To buy: $20; wildone.com.

Cleaning the placemat couldn’t be simpler—you can wipe it down with soap and water or throw it in the dishwasher. It can also be rolled up when not in use, making it useful to store or pack when traveling with your pup. The mat comes in four colors, spruce, lilac, tan, and black to match different decor styles, and two sizes (standard and small).

Dog Bowl Mat

Wild One

To buy: $20; wildone.com.

You can even get matching stainless steel food bowls engraved with your dog’s name and emojis for a personalized touch (or purchase the Mealtime Kit that includes the bowls and placemat on sale for $67). Shoppers say the high-quality bowls have a beautiful, minimalist design, and they love being able to easily clean them in the dishwasher.  

Dog Bowl Mat

Wild One

To buy: $20; wildone.com.

Keep your dog’s meal spot clean without throwing off your home decor with the new placemat from Wild One that both you and your pup will love.

