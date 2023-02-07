Shopping This New Placemat From Wild One Keeps Your Dog’s Food Tidy While Looking Stylish It comes in lilac, spruce, tan, and black. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 10:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew It can be frustrating if you’ve spent time designing your home just for the vibe to be thrown off by dog gear that doesn’t match the decor. Enter: Wild One’s new placemat. The sleek design will actually look good while keeping messes at bay. Wild One’s products have a thoughtful “function-first” design that makes everything easy to use while still looking chic. (Plus, Wild One partners with animal rescues to help dogs find homes, which is an added bonus.) You can shop all kinds of pet parent essentials from the brand, including harnesses, leashes, collars, and even poop bag holders. And now with the newly-launched placemat, keeping your dog’s eating area clean has never been easier (or more stylish). Wild One To buy: $20; wildone.com. The mat is designed to keep your pet’s food spills contained without sacrificing style. Most-importantly, it’s made of nontoxic, BPA- and phthalate-free silicone that’s safe for dogs. The nonslip material keeps bowls in place, and it’s waterproof with raised edges which prevent stray pieces of food from going all over the place. Wild One To buy: $20; wildone.com. Cleaning the placemat couldn’t be simpler—you can wipe it down with soap and water or throw it in the dishwasher. It can also be rolled up when not in use, making it useful to store or pack when traveling with your pup. The mat comes in four colors, spruce, lilac, tan, and black to match different decor styles, and two sizes (standard and small). This Popular Weighted Blanket Brand Just Released an Actually Stylish—and Sustainable—Dog Bed Wild One To buy: $20; wildone.com. You can even get matching stainless steel food bowls engraved with your dog’s name and emojis for a personalized touch (or purchase the Mealtime Kit that includes the bowls and placemat on sale for $67). Shoppers say the high-quality bowls have a beautiful, minimalist design, and they love being able to easily clean them in the dishwasher. Wild One To buy: $20; wildone.com. Keep your dog’s meal spot clean without throwing off your home decor with the new placemat from Wild One that both you and your pup will love. More Must-Shop Deals This Cloud-Like Topper Is Like Buying a ‘Brand New Mattress,’ According to Amazon Shoppers—and It’s on Sale Macy’s Launched a Limited-Edition, Navajo-Inspired Collection That Has Blankets, Towels, Robes, and More Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 14 Funky Home Finds Right Now—Including a Pickle Wine Stopper Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit