Home Decorating Outdoor Living Wicker Patio Furniture Is All the Rage for Spring, and These Popular Picks at Amazon Are Up to 68% Off You'll even discover some clever and space-saving pieces in here, too. Photo: Amazon When choosing furniture for your outdoor living space, you’re going to want pieces that are durable, weather-resistant, and of course, stylish. However, not all patio furniture options measure up to the challenge, which is probably why you’re shopping for new outdoor seating right now. If you want picks that will last and look good in the process, consider classy wicker furniture that checks all the boxes. And by the way, there are tons on sale right now. For everyday relaxing, eating, and just enjoying the fresh air—these outdoor wicker furniture sets have your back. These backyard seating and accessory picks feature the classic wicker weave (yes, it’s a pattern, not a material) that gives it an effortlessly relaxed look. Wicker furniture, like the ones on this list, is made with long-lasting materials that can weather the storm—aka rain, heat, etc. It’s also fairly lightweight, making pieces easy to move around to accommodate multiple guests. And right now, Amazon is dropping big deals on the iconic style in this under-the-radar Patio Furniture section—up to 68 percent off. There are sales on including chairs, furniture sets, dining options, and even storage must haves. Oh, and you’ll find discounts on popular brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight Home, Keter, Suncast, and more starting at $80. Wicker Patio Furniture Deals Christopher Knight Home Wicker Club Chair Set, $201 (was $247) Hanover Strathmere Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $1,199 (was $1,999) Ashley Furniture Grasson Lane Outdoor Ottoman, $173 (was $216) Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set, $660 (was $829) Pamapic Wicker Patio Furniture Conversation Set, $350 (was $400) Christopher Knight Home Christine Outdoor Dining Set, $703 (was $1,034) Ashley Furniture Paradise Trail Outdoor Sofa, $1,411 (was $1,704) Flash Furniture Rattan Stack Chair Set, $144 (was $453) Keter Pacific 7.5-Gallon Cool Bar, $80 (was $90) East Oak Three-Piece Patio Wicker Bistro Set, $280 (was $330) Need a Backyard Refresh? These Nifty New Outdoor Essentials Hiding on Amazon Will Help—Starting at $10 Planning to relax poolside this spring and summer? You’re going to need some lounge sets for that. That’s where this nifty wicker patio furniture duo comes in. The seats look like traditional outdoor furniture, but in reality, these have a space-saving “drawer” underneath that extends out, turning it into a chaise. The exterior has a synthetic woven design that can stand up to everyday weathering. The set, which has earned more than 1,400 five-star ratings, comes with two chairs with the sliding ottomans and a coffee table. Amazon To buy: $350 (was $400); amazon.com. Those who like eating alfresco should seriously invest in an outdoor dining set, like this good-looking pick from Christopher Knight. The set strikes a nice balance of modern and coastal thanks to the four wicker chairs and wooden dining table and bench. The teak dining table and bench both have an industrial appearance due to their sleek, metal legs. Plus, the table’s surface is large enough to accommodate family-style meals and can seat about six people. Amazon To buy: $660 (was $829); amazon.com. Outdoor sofas are also a hot commodity for the warmer months, so if you’re interested in getting one, don’t wait. This elevated sofa from Ashley Furniture is a great pick to scoop up while it’s $269 off at Amazon right now. The three-seater features a weather-resistant wicker base and is topped with durable cushions, plus two decorative throw pillows. The style is also available in a loveseat and swivel lounge chair set options to complete the look. Amazon To buy: $1,411 (was $1,704); amazon.com. And if you’re always on the hunt for dual purpose furniture, this ultra-popular Keter side table needs to be on your radar. While this piece functions as a side table, hidden underneath the top is a space that doubles as a cooler. Yes, you read that right. The bar top can extend upward, revealing the secret cooler that can hold ice and up to 40 cans of soda, beer, or wine. Oh, and it’s designed to keep drinks chilled for about 12 hours, per the brand. Once it’s time to empty, use the drain plug to easily remove melted cubes and the like. Amazon To buy: $80 (was $90); amazon.com. Check out more wicker patio furniture pieces while they’re on sale at Amazon below. Amazon To buy: $201 (was $247); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $1,199 (was $1,999); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $173 (was $216); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $703 (was $1,034); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $144 (was $453); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $280 (was $330); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $149 (was $179); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $120 with coupon (was $140); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $100 with coupon (was $110); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $280 (was $320); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 