Wicker Patio Furniture Is All the Rage for Spring, and These Popular Picks at Amazon Are Up to 68% Off

You’ll even discover some clever and space-saving pieces in here, too.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Published on April 22, 2023

Wicker Patio Furniture Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

When choosing furniture for your outdoor living space, you’re going to want pieces that are durable, weather-resistant, and of course, stylish. However, not all patio furniture options measure up to the challenge, which is probably why you’re shopping for new outdoor seating right now. If you want picks that will last and look good in the process, consider classy wicker furniture that checks all the boxes. And by the way, there are tons on sale right now. 

For everyday relaxing, eating, and just enjoying the fresh air—these outdoor wicker furniture sets have your back. These backyard seating and accessory picks feature the classic wicker weave (yes, it’s a pattern, not a material) that gives it an effortlessly relaxed look. Wicker furniture, like the ones on this list, is made with long-lasting materials that can weather the storm—aka rain, heat, etc. It’s also fairly lightweight, making pieces easy to move around to accommodate multiple guests.    

And right now, Amazon is dropping big deals on the iconic style in this under-the-radar Patio Furniture section—up to 68 percent off. There are sales on including chairs, furniture sets, dining options, and even storage must haves. Oh, and you’ll find discounts on popular brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight Home, Keter, Suncast, and more starting at $80. 

Wicker Patio Furniture Deals

Planning to relax poolside this spring and summer? You’re going to need some lounge sets for that. That’s where this nifty wicker patio furniture duo comes in. The seats look like traditional outdoor furniture, but in reality, these have a space-saving “drawer” underneath that extends out, turning it into a chaise. The exterior has a synthetic woven design that can stand up to everyday weathering. The set, which has earned more than 1,400 five-star ratings, comes with two chairs with the sliding ottomans and a coffee table. 

Pamapic 5 Pieces Wicker Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $350 (was $400); amazon.com.

Those who like eating alfresco should seriously invest in an outdoor dining set, like this good-looking pick from Christopher Knight. The set strikes a nice balance of modern and coastal thanks to the four wicker chairs and wooden dining table and bench. The teak dining table and bench both have an industrial appearance due to their sleek, metal legs. Plus, the table’s surface is large enough to accommodate family-style meals and can seat about six people. 

Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $660 (was $829); amazon.com.

Outdoor sofas are also a hot commodity for the warmer months, so if you’re interested in getting one, don’t wait. This elevated sofa from Ashley Furniture is a great pick to scoop up while it’s $269 off at Amazon right now. The three-seater features a weather-resistant wicker base and is topped with durable cushions, plus two decorative throw pillows. The style is also available in a loveseat and swivel lounge chair set options to complete the look.  

Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Outdoor Patio Sofa

Amazon

To buy: $1,411 (was $1,704); amazon.com.

And if you’re always on the hunt for dual purpose furniture, this ultra-popular Keter side table needs to be on your radar. While this piece functions as a side table, hidden underneath the top is a space that doubles as a cooler. Yes, you read that right. The bar top can extend upward, revealing the secret cooler that can hold ice and up to 40 cans of soda, beer, or wine. Oh, and it’s designed to keep drinks chilled for about 12 hours, per the brand. Once it’s time to empty, use the drain plug to easily remove melted cubes and the like. 

Keter Pacific Cool Bar Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tub Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $80 (was $90); amazon.com.

Check out more wicker patio furniture pieces while they’re on sale at Amazon below. 

Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Mid-Century Wicker Club Chairs

Amazon

To buy: $201 (was $247); amazon.com.

Hanover Strathmere 6-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $1,199 (was $1,999); amazon.com.

Signature Design by Ashley Grasson Lane Outdoor Patio Upholstered Ottoman

Amazon

To buy: $173 (was $216); amazon.com.

Christopher Knight Home Christine Outdoor Dining set

Amazon

To buy: $703 (was $1,034); amazon.com.

Flash Furniture 4 Pack Medium Brown Rattan Stack Chair

Amazon

To buy: $144 (was $453); amazon.com.

EAST OAK Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $280 (was $330); amazon.com.

Suncast 99 Gallon Resin Wicker Patio Storage Box

Amazon

To buy: $149 (was $179); amazon.com.

IJIALIFE 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $120 with coupon (was $140); amazon.com.

Greesum 3 Pieces Patio Furniture

Amazon

To buy: $100 with coupon (was $110); amazon.com.

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $280 (was $320); amazon.com.

