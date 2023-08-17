You Can Now Buy Whole Foods 365 Products on Amazon

Starting now, customers can order Whole Foods 365 private label products on Amazon for nationwide delivery.

More than 600 items from the 365 product line are now available, so there are lots of customer favorites to choose from, including peanut butter-filled pretzel bites, buttermilk ranch dressing, and breakfast cereals. And they all stand by the specialty grocer’s promise to keep products free of more than 260 unhealthy ingredients like hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin.



Amazon Prime members are eligible for free delivery and Amazon’s Subscribe and Save program, which offers a 15 percent discount on reoccurring 365 purchases.

The announcement is part of Amazon’s overhaul of its Amazon Fresh program, which includes 44 brick-and-mortar locations. And with the popularity of other grocery delivery services like Instacart, there’s a lot of competition out there.

This move isn't the only new offering from Amazon this year. After the success of July’s Prime Day sale, the commerce giant is hosting another Prime member-exclusive sale slated for October.