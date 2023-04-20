You Can Use This Multi-Tier Shelf to Organize So Many Spaces in Your Home—and It’s on Sale

Hiding everything inside your closet by simply closing the door only leaves an overwhelming sense of dread every time you need to wade through the chaos to piece together an outfit or grab a pair of shoes. Even though organizing your closet is a tall order, it doesn’t have to feel so difficult once you have the right tools in place—and shoppers say this handy on-sale shelf from Amazon is a first step for tidying up your space.

The Whitmor shelf has four tiers with a natural wood frame and chrome wire shelves. When it’s fully assembled, the shelf measures 11.63 by 25 by 27.5 inches, and it can hold up to 100 pounds of items. And the brand points out that you can even plan to stack multiple shelves together to create a larger organization method to store even more.

Amazon

To buy: $56 (was $70); amazon.com.

“This was really easy to set up. I am a size seven women’s shoe, and my shoes fit great on this rack,” wrote a shopper who “easily” fit sneakers and booties on separate shelves. They continued that the unit has a “clean and light” appearance that “doesn’t make the closet look crowded.”

Use the Whitmor shelf in your bedroom closet for added space to store bulkier items like sweaters and sweatshirts, or you can dedicate it to shoe, bag, or hat storage (or a combination of everything). Not only is the shelf perfect for closets, but it can also work in a pinch to help you to organize your pantry, play room, laundry room, or garage. It even comes with the tools you need to use to assemble it, which shoppers say makes the process a bit easier.

“I purchased two: one specifically for sneakers and the other for clothes in regular rotation,” began a shopper who echoed the previously mentioned reviewer by saying that the “best part was the easy assembly.” They also added, “The metal shelves are very sturdy.”

If you need to create a better sense of order in your closet, pantry, or playroom, the Whitmor four-tier shelf is ready to help. While it’s on sale for just $56, pick one up and get ready to finally have everything in a dedicated spot within easy reach.