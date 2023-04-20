Home Organizing You Can Use This Multi-Tier Shelf to Organize So Many Spaces in Your Home—and It’s on Sale It’s perfect for your closet, laundry room, pantry, playroom, or garage. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Hiding everything inside your closet by simply closing the door only leaves an overwhelming sense of dread every time you need to wade through the chaos to piece together an outfit or grab a pair of shoes. Even though organizing your closet is a tall order, it doesn’t have to feel so difficult once you have the right tools in place—and shoppers say this handy on-sale shelf from Amazon is a first step for tidying up your space. The Whitmor shelf has four tiers with a natural wood frame and chrome wire shelves. When it’s fully assembled, the shelf measures 11.63 by 25 by 27.5 inches, and it can hold up to 100 pounds of items. And the brand points out that you can even plan to stack multiple shelves together to create a larger organization method to store even more. Amazon To buy: $56 (was $70); amazon.com. “This was really easy to set up. I am a size seven women’s shoe, and my shoes fit great on this rack,” wrote a shopper who “easily” fit sneakers and booties on separate shelves. They continued that the unit has a “clean and light” appearance that “doesn’t make the closet look crowded.” Use the Whitmor shelf in your bedroom closet for added space to store bulkier items like sweaters and sweatshirts, or you can dedicate it to shoe, bag, or hat storage (or a combination of everything). Not only is the shelf perfect for closets, but it can also work in a pinch to help you to organize your pantry, play room, laundry room, or garage. It even comes with the tools you need to use to assemble it, which shoppers say makes the process a bit easier. “I purchased two: one specifically for sneakers and the other for clothes in regular rotation,” began a shopper who echoed the previously mentioned reviewer by saying that the “best part was the easy assembly.” They also added, “The metal shelves are very sturdy.” If you need to create a better sense of order in your closet, pantry, or playroom, the Whitmor four-tier shelf is ready to help. While it’s on sale for just $56, pick one up and get ready to finally have everything in a dedicated spot within easy reach. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Air Conditioner Is 'Perfect for Small Spaces,' and It's Over $180 Off I Can Finally Get an All-Over, Even Glow Thanks to These Sunless Self-Tanning Drops That Work While I Sleep Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off