Back to School Shopping? This ‘Spacious’ but Dorm-Perfect Mini Fridge Is Currently $60 Off

Something every dorm needs that you might forget to pack on move-in day is a mini fridge. You’ll be glad you bought one during those times when you don’t feel like going all the way to the cafeteria or you just want a quick snack. Convinced you need one? You can grab this Whirlpool option on sale for $160 at Target. Hurry to save $60 on the refrigerator now while it’s marked down.

The fridge measures 3.1 cubic feet, which is just big enough to hold a decent amount of food and drinks while still being the perfect size for a dorm room. The appliance has two glass shelves and a separate freezer, and there’s even a drawer to store fruits and vegetables. Inside the door is a cubby that fits cans, a small shelf, and a large shelf for two-liter bottles. Shoppers say that the compact but “spacious” fridge is “very quiet.”

Target

The outside of the refrigerator is made of durable stainless steel that will hold up even through multiple moves. You can change the temperature with the thermostat (it gets as cold as 32 degrees Fahrenheit), and the bottom features adjustable legs, so you can make sure it’s stable even on uneven surfaces. Plus, it’s Energy Star Certified, which means it’s efficient to minimize the amount of energy needed and to save you money.

According to one reviewer, the mini fridge is great for storing “leftovers and quick snacks” at college. In addition to dorm rooms, the small size is handy for keeping food cool in the garage or in an office. Another use for the appliance? As a backup refrigerator if yours stops working. According to one reviewer, it’s “perfect” for storing food until your regular fridge can be fixed.

If you or your child are getting ready to head off to school, you’ll definitely want to purchase this Whirlpool mini fridge to make storing snacks easier. Shop it now while it’s 27 percent off at Target.

