Back to School Shopping? This ‘Spacious’ but Dorm-Perfect Mini Fridge Is Currently $60 Off

It even has a separate freezer.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Mini fridge for dorm rooms Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Something every dorm needs that you might forget to pack on move-in day is a mini fridge. You’ll be glad you bought one during those times when you don’t feel like going all the way to the cafeteria or you just want a quick snack. Convinced you need one? You can grab this Whirlpool option on sale for $160 at Target. Hurry to save $60 on the refrigerator now while it’s marked down.  

The fridge measures 3.1 cubic feet, which is just big enough to hold a decent amount of food and drinks while still being the perfect size for a dorm room. The appliance has two glass shelves and a separate freezer, and there’s even a drawer to store fruits and vegetables. Inside the door is a cubby that fits cans, a small shelf, and a large shelf for two-liter bottles. Shoppers say that the compact but “spacious” fridge is “very quiet.”

Target Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator Stainless Steel WH31S1E

Target

The outside of the refrigerator is made of durable stainless steel that will hold up even through multiple moves. You can change the temperature with the thermostat (it gets as cold as 32 degrees Fahrenheit), and the bottom features adjustable legs, so you can make sure it’s stable even on uneven surfaces. Plus, it’s Energy Star Certified, which means it’s efficient to minimize the amount of energy needed and to save you money. 

According to one reviewer, the mini fridge is great for storing “leftovers and quick snacks” at college. In addition to dorm rooms, the small size is handy for keeping food cool in the garage or in an office. Another use for the appliance? As a backup refrigerator if yours stops working. According to one reviewer, it’s “perfect” for storing food until your regular fridge can be fixed. 

If you or your child are getting ready to head off to school, you’ll definitely want to purchase this Whirlpool mini fridge to make storing snacks easier. Shop it now while it’s 27 percent off at Target. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Omystyle Tote Organizer Tout
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This Clever, Best-Selling Bag Organizer That’s as Little as $8 Right Now
Best New Amazon Cleaning Releases Tout
7 Clever, Time-Saving Cleaning Gadgets That Just Launched on Amazon, Starting at $10
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Tout
Snag a Last-Minute Wedding Guest Dress With These Under-$50 Stylish Finds at Amazon
Related Articles
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
The 7 Best Refrigerators of 2023
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off
Nugget Ice Machine Roundup Tout
Psst! We Found Summer-Saving Countertop Nugget Ice Machines That Are on Sale for Up to 57% Off
Space-Saving Dorm Room Finds Tout
Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm
Target Organized Pantry
I Have Friends With Pantry-Envy Thanks to These Containers at Target That Organized My Space, Starting at $10
Target Dorm Must-Haves Tout
Target Has All the Under-$30 College Dorm Must-Haves You Need, From Sheet Sets to Storage Solutions
Clever Home Office Furniture Roundup Tout
Enhance Your Work-From-Home Space With These Multifunctional Furniture Finds for Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Amazon folding laundry board tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This $17 Folding Board Actually Makes Doing Laundry a Fun and Easy Task
Best Soap Dispensers
The 12 Best Soap Dispensers of 2023
Summer Hosting Must-Haves Tout
These Are the Summer Hosting Essentials You Need to Grab Before Your Next Party—All Under $30 at Amazon
Popular Home Pieces at Target Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I’m Eyeing at Target
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Tout
You Don't Have to Wait for Prime Day to Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Tools, Cookware, Appliances, and More
Amazon Prime Day Garden Hose Deal
Snag This Best-Selling Garden Hose With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings for Over 60% Off This Prime Day
PD One-Off Reusable Coffee Cup Tout
The Reusable Iced Coffee Cup of the Summer Is Up to 58% Off Right Now in Most Colors
College Packing List, highlighters in bright colors on yellow background
Our Ultimate 2023 College Packing List—30+ Dorm Essentials
Target KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Run, Don’t Walk—Right Now You Can Grab a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $130 Off at Target