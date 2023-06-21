'Color Drenching' Is the Latest Paint Trend—Get the Look

Paint is a great way to maximize design without any major renovations or spending a lot of money. The hard part is selecting a paint color and deciding what to paint. Should you paint the walls or the ceiling—what about trim and moldings? Well, you don’t have to choose. You can do it all with the latest trend in paint—called "color drenching."

If you like monochromatic interior design schemes, you'll love this next-level look. Here’s everything you need to know about the color-drenching trend, as well as how to get the look in your own home.

Kitchen walls and cabinets in Little Greene's Hicks’ Blue 208. Little Greene

What Is Color Drenching?

According to Ruth Mottershead, creative director of Little Greene, “This contemporary, cohesive approach delivers high impact by painting woodwork, radiators, ceilings, and doors in the same color as the walls.”

If you haven’t heard of Little Greene, this paint company is new to the U.S. market but has been established in the U.K. for over three hundred years. The brand recently launched a dedicated American website and will open up a retail store in Greenwich, Connecticut in fall 2023.

Think of color drenching as a farewell (or ta-ta as they say in England) to white walls, cold modernism, and sad beige. “The past few years have dramatically changed people’s approach to their interiors and we are seeing consumers really finding their own sense of color and pattern confidence,” Mottershead explains. “There is a move away from white woodwork and ceilings in favor of contrasting or coordinating colors to create cohesive design schemes.”

Arch and floor in Little Greene's Bassoon 336. Little Greene

Creating a Mood With Color

Color drenching is also a great way to create a mood. “Bold, bright colors create vibrant impact, evoking energy and productivity. They're perfect for busy and fun spaces within the home, naturally lifting the mood and reflecting the energy of the space. It’s a quick and easy way to add impact and an element of surprise in an interior,” Mottorshead says.

On the other hand, if you’re feeling a little down, she suggests going with yellow. “After such a turbulent few years, we are all looking to surround ourselves with joyful and optimistic shades. As a result, yellows have seen a renewed focus. It's a shade that provides a sense of positivity in a space, encouraging emotions that help us feel uplifted, happy, and energized.”

Or Drench With Wallpaper Instead

Alternatively, you can drench your walls with wallpaper. “Wallpaper, be it on all four walls, a feature wall, or simply on a chimney breast, is one of the most impactful changes that you can make in a space, and a change that consumers can make quickly to completely transform a room. Wallpaper is highly impactful and adds color, pattern, and personality into an interior instantly," Mottershead says.

All you have to do is pair your wallpaper with woodwork and trim painting in a coordinating hue.

This is also a smart idea for renters who may not be allowed to paint but can self-install peel-and-stick wallpaper. Just be sure to choose a design that incorporates the existing color of the woodwork or trim.

What If You Can’t Drench Everything?

You might like this look, but if you can’t justify painting a radiator (be sure to use high-heat paint), or are hesitant to paint your ceiling—that’s okay. You don’t have to drench everything. Pick a bold color and match your trim to the wall or paint your wall and the door the same color. You can still go bold without going all the way.