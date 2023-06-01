This Cordless Vacuum Is a ‘True Multipurpose’ Tool, According to Shoppers—and It’s Nearly $300 Off at Amazon

And it’s perfect for hardwood floors, too.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski is an e-commerce and lifestyle writer who writes about health, the planet, and being a woman. Since she began her career in 2013, her work has appeared in Reader’s Digest, Parade, Newsweek, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, and more. Steph lives in New York with her pomsky, Koda and stans the Oxford comma.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

Cordless stick vacuums may be smaller than bulky upright vacs, but despite being lightweight, they can often carry a hefty price tag. Of course, the convenience of easily carrying them up and down stairs and the ability to vacuum cordless is life-changing and quickly makes up for the cost. But what if we told you that there was a way to get your home spotless without dropping a few hundred dollars? And what if we told you that this best-selling option is $290 off?

The Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently on sale at Amazon—actually, make that a double sale. Originally $400, this stick vacuum is now marked down 63 percent off. Additionally, Amazon is offering a $40 off on-page coupon, meaning that the Whall rings in at just $110 for a limited time.

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $110 with coupon (was $400); amazon.com

The cordless vacuum has three working modes: standard (for easy-to-clean dust and pet hair), medium (for things like crumbs), and then max (for the trickier-to-pick-up items like cat food or cereal spills). Its large-capacity battery can withstand up to 55 minutes of nonstop standard-mode cleaning, while its max mode runs for 16 minutes for a high-powered deep clean.

It also has a V-shaped roller brush that works well on hard floors and low pile carpets, allowing dust and debris to concentrate in the middle of the vacuum, so you continue to clean. The vacuum even features LED lighting that illuminates any dust bunnies that may lurk under the couch or bed frame, and it conveniently charges while it’s neatly stored away on a space-saving wall mount.

Ranked as a best-seller in Amazon’s Stick Vacuums and Electric Brooms category, your purchase also comes with two HEPA filters, which can be easily cleaned and reused by rinsing them with water.

The vacuum has more than 3,000 five-star ratings and is beloved by many shoppers that call it “a true multipurpose cleaning tool,” while others love that it’s “lightweight… so I can do stairs” with “the available attachments [that] make it so easy.” They added that this vacuum “got it all done in 30 minutes” on both medium and high suction, and that the “two-in-one retractable nozzle attachment” is perfect for cleaning “baseboards with no scratching.”

One five-star reviewer wrote that they were “surprised at how good the suction power is,” noting that they also have a robot vacuum and a regular vacuum cleaner, too. “The suction power is even better than my big vac,” they added, recommending it to all pet owners. Another shopper said that they bought this vacuum cleaner after in-depth research. “It was just what I was looking for,” they wrote and “for a fraction of the price.”

Another feature that shoppers rave about is its long run time. One five-star reviewer uses it twice a week to manage cat hair and keep their “house tidy.” They added that the  “battery life lasts for the whole house if I move quickly and keep on low power,” and that they save “high power for rugs at the end.”

Looking for an affordable cordless vac that can handle both hardwoods and carpets with impressive speed and efficiency? Grab the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on super sale at Amazon and don’t forget to activate that $40 off coupon for the best price.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Touchland Hand Sanitizer Tout
I Tried the Hand Sanitizer That’s Been All Over TikTok, and It Leaves My Hands Feeling Smooth for Hours
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
You Have a Few More Days to Score Style, Beauty, and Home Deals Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
Related Articles
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Tout
This Shark Vacuum Has ‘Out of This World’ Suction According to Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for 32% Off
Best Vacuum Mops
The 7 Best Vacuum Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Cordless Vacuums
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Vacuums for Carpets
The 8 Best Vacuums for Carpets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Four of the best vacuums set up next to each other in a living space.
The 12 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best handheld vacuums tout
The 9 Best Handheld Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair Tested by Real Simple
The 9 Best Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 5 Best Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Shop Vacs (aka Wet/Dry Vacuums)
The 8 Best Shop Vacs (aka Wet/Dry Vacuums), Tested and Reviewed
Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 9 Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
One of the best robot vacuums for carpets with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 5 Best Robot Vacuums for Carpets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
vacuum cleaners for stairs
The 8 Best Vacuums That Make Cleaning Stairs Feel Nearly Effortless
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Surprise! This Popular Dyson Vacuum Is $100 Off During Amazon’s Massive Memorial Day Sale
Samsung Vacuum Deal Tout
We Named This Cordless Vacuum the Best for Picking Up Pet Hair—and It’s $99 Off at Amazon
Robot Vacuum Testing With Badge
We Tested 31 of the Best Robot Vacuums, and These 9 Models Are Actually Worth Buying
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Tout
Psst! Amazon’s Best-Selling Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for 39% Off