This Cordless Vacuum Is a ‘True Multipurpose’ Tool, According to Shoppers—and It’s Nearly $300 Off at Amazon

Cordless stick vacuums may be smaller than bulky upright vacs, but despite being lightweight, they can often carry a hefty price tag. Of course, the convenience of easily carrying them up and down stairs and the ability to vacuum cordless is life-changing and quickly makes up for the cost. But what if we told you that there was a way to get your home spotless without dropping a few hundred dollars? And what if we told you that this best-selling option is $290 off?

The Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently on sale at Amazon—actually, make that a double sale. Originally $400, this stick vacuum is now marked down 63 percent off. Additionally, Amazon is offering a $40 off on-page coupon, meaning that the Whall rings in at just $110 for a limited time.

Amazon

To buy: $110 with coupon (was $400); amazon.com.

The cordless vacuum has three working modes: standard (for easy-to-clean dust and pet hair), medium (for things like crumbs), and then max (for the trickier-to-pick-up items like cat food or cereal spills). Its large-capacity battery can withstand up to 55 minutes of nonstop standard-mode cleaning, while its max mode runs for 16 minutes for a high-powered deep clean.

It also has a V-shaped roller brush that works well on hard floors and low pile carpets, allowing dust and debris to concentrate in the middle of the vacuum, so you continue to clean. The vacuum even features LED lighting that illuminates any dust bunnies that may lurk under the couch or bed frame, and it conveniently charges while it’s neatly stored away on a space-saving wall mount.

Ranked as a best-seller in Amazon’s Stick Vacuums and Electric Brooms category, your purchase also comes with two HEPA filters, which can be easily cleaned and reused by rinsing them with water.

The vacuum has more than 3,000 five-star ratings and is beloved by many shoppers that call it “a true multipurpose cleaning tool,” while others love that it’s “lightweight… so I can do stairs” with “the available attachments [that] make it so easy.” They added that this vacuum “got it all done in 30 minutes” on both medium and high suction, and that the “two-in-one retractable nozzle attachment” is perfect for cleaning “baseboards with no scratching.”

One five-star reviewer wrote that they were “surprised at how good the suction power is,” noting that they also have a robot vacuum and a regular vacuum cleaner, too. “The suction power is even better than my big vac,” they added, recommending it to all pet owners. Another shopper said that they bought this vacuum cleaner after in-depth research. “It was just what I was looking for,” they wrote and “for a fraction of the price.”

Another feature that shoppers rave about is its long run time. One five-star reviewer uses it twice a week to manage cat hair and keep their “house tidy.” They added that the “battery life lasts for the whole house if I move quickly and keep on low power,” and that they save “high power for rugs at the end.”

Looking for an affordable cordless vac that can handle both hardwoods and carpets with impressive speed and efficiency? Grab the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on super sale at Amazon and don’t forget to activate that $40 off coupon for the best price.