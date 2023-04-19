Run, Don’t Walk—This Cordless Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call ‘Agile’ Is Nearly $400 Off at Amazon

An effective vacuum can make spring cleaning so much easier, and we found one at Amazon that’s a total steal. This shopper-loved Whall cordless vacuum with over 4,000 perfect ratings is currently 75 percent off, and you can score an additional $10 off with the on-page coupon. Hurry to purchase it while it’s nearly $400 off—its lowest price ever.

The vacuum has a 500-ml capacity dust container and a four-layer filtration system that includes a detachable, washable HEPA filter. The updated design features a V-shaped roller brush that can be used on a variety of surfaces, including rugs and hardwood floors. And you can choose from three power modes to adjust the amount of suction: The standard level (8kPa or kilopascals, a unit of measuring suction pressure) is for basic everyday cleaning, the middle mode (14kPa) is for dust and debris, and the max (25 kPa) is intended for larger messes.

According to one reviewer, the stick vacuum is lightweight and “agile enough to get the hard-to-reach spots [they] used to have to do on [their] hands and knees.” It even has a bendable arm that allows you to clean without having to bend over. With LED lights on the front, the device also illuminates dark places, like underneath furniture, so you can suck up every last dust bunny.

Place the vacuum in the wall-mounted dock to simultaneously store and charge it. It has a total charge time of approximately four to five hours and runs for up to 55 minutes when the battery is full, depending on which power mode you use. The device comes with an additional brush head to use with the handheld attachment, too, to reach into tight or high spaces, like on top of shelves.

One Amazon shopper with lumbar problems called the stick vacuum a “back-saver,” adding that it’s “so lightweight and easy to maneuver, especially without having to drag a cord around.” Other customers note that the battery lasts for a long time when fully charged, making it useful in a multilevel home, since you don’t have to repeatedly charge it.

You don’t want to miss out on the deal on the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner—just be sure to click the on-page coupon before checkout for that extra $10 discount and bring the vacuum’s discount down to a whopping $383 off.

