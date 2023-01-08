This Is the Only Brush That Can Detangle My Dense, Curly Hair, and You Can Get It on Sale at Amazon

I have a lot of hair that also happens to be fine and curly, which means it gets very easily tangled, especially when wet. So tangled, in fact, that I keep my hair in a bun when swimming because if I leave it down it will turn into one giant knot. It used to take me a good ten minutes (at least) to brush my hair after a shower, but then I discovered this detangling brush from Wet Brush, which is available in a pack of two at Amazon starting at just $13 right now.

The Wet Brush Original Detangler has gentle IntelliFlex bristles that remove knots with less force, so you don’t have to spend ages yanking on your hair. The brush moves easily through hair to prevent split ends and breakage from roughly detangling, keeping your hair healthier and undamaged longer.

The brush works wonders and seriously cuts down on painful pulling. I used to dread hair washing days simply because of the fact that I knew I would have to spend longer painstakingly teasing out knots than I would actually spend in the shower. While it still probably takes me longer than those with straight hair, the Wet Brush has made the detangling process significantly faster.

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $16); amazon.com.

Additionally, the soft bristles minimize pain while brushing, which makes the brush useful for people with sensitive scalps, too. My scalp tends to get easily irritated when I have a migraine, so using a brush that doesn’t snag strands of hair or require a lot of force to remove knots helps tremendously. And I’m not the only one who appreciates the brush’s gentleness—shoppers have even said using the brush feels like getting a scalp massage. Plus, the sturdy handle and lightweight design make it even easier to use.

The brush is so popular that it has garnered more than 26,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it has even made it onto Real Simple’s list of the best hairbrushes for 2023. One five-star reviewer commented, “My hair stylist recommended this kind of brush to me about five years ago, and I've never used any other kind of brush since. This moves well through my long, curly hair without pulling on it like so many other brushes do.” Another shopper confirmed that the brush “glides through tangles like butter.”

Whether you have fine, curly hair like mine, stick-straight strands, or thick, textured hair, you can use the Wet Brush on all types and lengths of hair—and despite the name, you can even use it on dry hair. According to one Amazon reviewer, “I bought [the brushes] for my daughter who has long, thin, straight, tangle-prone hair, but quickly adopted one for my own hair, which is much thicker and wavier. They're gentle and effective whether your hair is wet or dry.”

If your hair is difficult to brush, do yourself a favor and buy the Wet Brush Original Detangler for as little as $5 apiece—I promise you won’t regret it. It makes detangling my wet hair so much easier, faster, and less painful. And you’ll end up with stronger, healthier hair.