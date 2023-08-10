Want Timeless Decor Style? Check Out West Elm's Collection With Colin King

In a world of trends, it can be a challenge to find timeless pieces that can be enjoyed for years to come, which is why we’re so excited about West Elm’s collaboration with stylist Colin King. This limited-edition collection has lots of accessibly-priced items from $29-$3,299, including everything from accessories to larger pieces of furniture.

“At home and on set, there are certain objects that I always reach for—a ceramic vessel, a simple wooden box, a tailored chair, a sculptural occasional table. These are things that should be easy to find and yet they’re things that too often elude me,” King says.

The brand is equally enthused, explains Day Kornbluth, president at West Elm, “We are thrilled to be working with Colin, a long-time trusted stylist for our brand, on this beautiful assortment. Colin King Studio and West Elm marries his refined aesthetic with our modern voice.”

Here’s what you need to know about the launch, as well as some of our favorite pieces from the collection.

The Vibe

This line is simple, chic and truly reflects the aesthetic of both West Elm and King. “Together with West Elm, we’ve created versatile everyday treasures, including accessories, seating, and lighting. Thoughtfully conceived and finely crafted, they’re pieces that will add intrigue and beauty to any room—whether standing on their own or mingling with others. All of them share a refined spirit rooted in texture, materiality,” he says. “But don’t think of this collection as one self-contained world. Think of this collection as catalysts to reinvent a room, as sparks for fresh conversations with existing objects, and as ways to tease new meaning from your own surroundings.”

Our Picks

West Elm.

One of our favorite furniture pieces from the line is the Kirkwood Sofa (from $3,099). Available in 86 and 96 inches, it has a minimal yet stylish look. One of the best things about the sofa is that it’s available in your choice of either flatweave or velvet fabric. The Alabaster Deluxe Linen is classic and stylish, while the Spiced Coco fabric is a red clay hue that pops in neutral spaces.

West Elm

Priced at $179, the Acacia Wood 3-Leg Side Table is a great way to integrate this collection into your home. This small piece is sleek and cool. It’s ideal for stacking a few books, holding a glass of wine, or stashing television remotes.

West Elm

A light fixture can make or break a room, which is why we love the Torchiere Pendant ($349). With an adjustable height, it’s made from iron and features a shade with a blackened bronze finish. This is a great accessory for a home office or hallway. Best of all, it’s compatible with dimmer switches.

West Elm

Lastly, if you’re looking for a decorative accessory, the Iron Taper Holders ($29) will check that box. Available in small, medium, and large sizes, this tripod-style candle holder looks like something you’d find at a flea market or estate sale. It’s a perfect accent for a fireplace mantle or dining table. It also makes an excellent housewarming gift. Don’t forget the matching candles.