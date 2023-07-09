This Air Purifier ‘Drastically Reduced’ Allergens in Shoppers’ Homes, and It’s 39% Off Ahead of Prime Day

In the winter, we’re cooped up inside with the dust in our homes, fighting off pollen in spring, dealing with smokiness in the summer, not to mention shedding pets all year round, which makes indoor air tough to take in sometimes. Whether you suffer from allergies or simply want cleaner air in your home, investing in an air purifier can help you breathe easily, literally.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can snag one shopper-loved air purifier ready to take on your entire home for 39 percent off, marked down to $140. The discounted Welov P200S Air Purifier reaches up to 1077 square feet and weighs just 9 pounds, so you can easily move it from room to room, or floor to floor. In just 30 minutes, it can filter the air of your entire home, and it takes only 12 minutes to tackle 431 square feet.

Amazon

To buy: $140 (was $230); amazon.com.

Equipped with a medical-grade, three-stage HEPA filtration system, the Welov air purifier captures 99.7 percent of irritating allergen particles, including pet hair and dander, pollen, dust, smoke, and less-than-favorable odors. Its simple design makes it easy to track and maintain fresh air, thanks to technology that adjusts the fan speed depending on the current air quality. The colored LED indicator light lets you know the exact condition of your air, from clean green to highly polluted red. Plus, it’s not too loud but emits white noise to drown out distracting sounds and help you sleep.

The air purifier turns on with just a touch of a button (but features a child- and pet-proof lock in case of curious or careless creatures). It has a warm, adjustable night light for cozy and restful conditions, along with a sleep mode timer so you can safely and peacefully sleep with it on. You also don’t need to worry about hiding it under side tables or behind furniture since its sleek, clean design is aesthetically pleasing.

Shoppers who own the Welov P200S Air Purifier were “very impressed” with it, with one sharing that it “instantly senses the air quality” and adjusts “to clean the new impurity.” They added that “it’s dead quiet” at the lowest level. Another shopper who owns a German Shepherd “who sheds year round” said that the Welov “helped a ton” with “allergies for a friend visiting.” Overall, the air purifier is “truly awesome,” according to a third shopper, who said the “auto setting is perfect” since it “senses right away the slightest change” and “clears [their] game/smoke room within minutes.”

A reviewer with “an energetic and active baby” was also happy with the safety lock design, and noticed that “after a few days of use,” there was a “great improvement in the air, and the dust and dander was drastically reduced.”

Any time of year is a good time to keep your home’s air clean, so snap up the Welov P200S Air Purifier while it’s 39 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.