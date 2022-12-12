Ready for a wellness reset in 2023? No need to go big or go home (read: give up on new-year goals entirely). Small tweaks, simple upgrades, little luxuries, or just a fresh outlook may be all you need to start taking better care of you in the coming year. According to the Pinterest Predicts report for 2023—the platform’s comprehensive trend forecast based on Pinterest saves and searches—phone-free self-care, emotional well-being, unfussy fitness, and mindful drinking are a few of the most noteworthy themes to watch out for over the next year. Here are five wellness trends we love, according to Pinterest—and why they're perfect inspiration for your New Year's intentions.

02 of 05 Drinking on Your Own Terms Sober-curiosity, damp lifestyle, semi-dry January, mindful drinking—whatever you call it, there’s no denying the mainstream shift in mindset when it comes to alcohol consumption. Dubbing this trend “Free Spirit,” the Pinterest report says: “Enough with the drinking judgment. Sometimes people want to drink; sometimes they don’t; sometimes they only want to drink a little—it’s not that complicated.” And we couldn’t agree more! Whether you’ve officially decided you hate being hungover with a passion, that you tend to sleep better without wine in your system, or that alcohol is holding you back from accomplishing other important health milestones, 2023 is the year to embrace alcohol on your own terms. Maybe it’s savoring specialty cocktails more slowly, whipping up a batch of mocktails, or downloading an app to support your mindful-drinking journey. Searches for “fancy non-alcoholic drinks” are up 220 percent on Pinterest, “mocktail bar” up 75 percent, and “fancy ice cubes” up 75 percent, proving that people are putting more thought and intention into their sips. Thankfully, delicious mocktails, lighter spritzers, and low-ABV drinks are more popular than ever so it’s easy to find recipes and order something tasty at the bar without feeling left out. Plus, trendy zero-proof spirits, non-alcoholic wine, and booze-light or -free aperitif brands are a dime a dozen these days. In other words, we’re basically in the Golden Age of drinking less, but enjoying it more.