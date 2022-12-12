Health Mind & Mood Emotional Health The Top 5 Wellness Trends for 2023, According to Pinterest Searching for self-care inspiration in the new year? Look no further than the latest Pinterest Predicts trend forecast. By Maggie Seaver Maggie Seaver Maggie Seaver is the digital health and wellness editor at Real Simple, with seven years of experience writing lifestyle and wellness content. She spends her days writing and editing stories about sleep, mental health, fitness, preventive health, nutrition, personal development, relationships, healthy habits, and beyond. She loves demystifying complicated health topics, debunking wellness fads, and sharing practical, science-backed solutions for healthy living. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Getty Images Ready for a wellness reset in 2023? No need to go big or go home (read: give up on new-year goals entirely). Small tweaks, simple upgrades, little luxuries, or just a fresh outlook may be all you need to start taking better care of you in the coming year. According to the Pinterest Predicts report for 2023—the platform’s comprehensive trend forecast based on Pinterest saves and searches—phone-free self-care, emotional well-being, unfussy fitness, and mindful drinking are a few of the most noteworthy themes to watch out for over the next year. Here are five wellness trends we love, according to Pinterest—and why they're perfect inspiration for your New Year's intentions. 01 of 05 Showers Get a Luxe Glow-Up The bath will never go out of style, but make room for the shower’s long-overdue upgrade, including elevated shower routines, specialty products, bathroom design makeovers, and more. Not everyone has the luxury of a tub at home, and there’s no reason shower time can’t feel just as pampering as a good soak. Pinterest predicts that elevated showers will reign as a simple, everyday form of self care, having seen a major uptick in searches for “shower routine aesthetic” (460 percent), “amazing showers walk in” (395 percent), “shower bomb” (90 percent), “doorless shower ideas,” and “home spa bathroom” (190 percent). No Time (or Room) to Meditate? Try Meditating in the Shower 02 of 05 Drinking on Your Own Terms Sober-curiosity, damp lifestyle, semi-dry January, mindful drinking—whatever you call it, there’s no denying the mainstream shift in mindset when it comes to alcohol consumption. Dubbing this trend “Free Spirit,” the Pinterest report says: “Enough with the drinking judgment. Sometimes people want to drink; sometimes they don’t; sometimes they only want to drink a little—it’s not that complicated.” And we couldn’t agree more! Whether you’ve officially decided you hate being hungover with a passion, that you tend to sleep better without wine in your system, or that alcohol is holding you back from accomplishing other important health milestones, 2023 is the year to embrace alcohol on your own terms. Maybe it’s savoring specialty cocktails more slowly, whipping up a batch of mocktails, or downloading an app to support your mindful-drinking journey. Searches for “fancy non-alcoholic drinks” are up 220 percent on Pinterest, “mocktail bar” up 75 percent, and “fancy ice cubes” up 75 percent, proving that people are putting more thought and intention into their sips. Thankfully, delicious mocktails, lighter spritzers, and low-ABV drinks are more popular than ever so it’s easy to find recipes and order something tasty at the bar without feeling left out. Plus, trendy zero-proof spirits, non-alcoholic wine, and booze-light or -free aperitif brands are a dime a dozen these days. In other words, we’re basically in the Golden Age of drinking less, but enjoying it more. 03 of 05 Functional, Fundamental Fitness The analytics pros at Pinterest have noticed a surge in searches for “primal movement” (up 120 percent), which involves improving and strengthening body mechanics for everyday ease of movement, better range of motion, and pain prevention. It’s back to basics in the fitness world, with Pinterest users looking for “mobility stretches,” as well as knee and hip mobility exercises. There’s also a strong urge to focus on tech-free workouts, posture improvement, and offsetting the effects of tech usage. Searches for “neck hump exercises” have climbed 210 percent, showing that folks are eager to reverse the curse of the dreaded tech neck. And overall, as more work from home, people will continue finding ways to move more regularly throughout the day, whether that’s chair yoga stretches between meetings, taking conference calls while walking, or holding some planks before heading to the kitchen for another cup of coffee. 04 of 05 Creative Emotional Expression All emotions are natural, universal, and valid—we all feel. The challenge has always been learning how to process, regulate, and express those emotions. Never in history has emotional wellness been taken so seriously, and Gen Z and Millenials, in particular, have found creative and effective ways to handle, understand, and learn from complex feelings. There’s always talk therapy and counseling, but going forward we’ll lean further into creative hobbies as healthy outlets for emotional expression, with journaling at the top of the list: “journal writing prompts therapy” (up 220 percent), “writing therapy” (up 1,840 percent), and “art journal therapy” (up by 3,755 percent!). Music therapy and expressive art activities are also on the rise. People are also channeling their tangled thoughts and feelings into tactile arts and crafts—no screens in site. How-to searches for paper rings, paper mache, paper animals, quilling art, and origami are a few of the most popular. “A desire to digitally detox drives this paper art trend,” notes the Pinterest report. “People are looking for ways to switch off and unwind, and they’ve found a therapeutic outlet in the analog. It’s a mindful art form that’s imaginative and inclusive to a mix of ages.” 8 Apps for Anxiety and Depression That Can Help You Manage Your Mood 05 of 05 Eating More Sea Plants Americans are just waking up to the delicious and healthy benefits of eating seaweed and algae, something enjoyed regularly in Japanese, Korean, and many other cuisines and cultures around the world for centuries. Sea veggies are absolutely packed with minerals and vitamins, plus phytochemicals and antioxidants that help protect cells against free radicals and inflammation (read more on seaweed types here). Kelp, wakame, nori, and spirulina are all sea plants you may have heard of, and you’ll be hearing a lot more about them soon, as Pinterest forecasts many of 2023’s superfoods to hail from the ocean. Rising searches for “green algae,” “seaweed snack recipes,” “nori recipes,” and “salmon bowls” (the perfect dish to top with seaweed sheets) prove this nutritious plant category is making a big splash. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit