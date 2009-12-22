Wedding-Planning Stress Relievers
When planning becomes so utterly overwhelming that you’re on the verge of bridezillahood, channel your frustration into these activities. (Bridezilla tendencies? Gone.)
Kate Sears
- Channel your inner Jackson Pollock at jacksonpollock.org, where you can create splatter artwork with the click of your mouse.
- Pop bubble wrap at virtual-bubblewrap.com.
- If your computer has a microphone, you can watch flowers grow as you sing into the mic at zefrank.com.
- Smash balloons at pogo.com.
- Put together sliding puzzles at naturalbloom.com
- Crack up at one of the hundreds of videos available for download at funnyordie.com, collegehumor.com, and ucbcomedy.com. (At the latter, don’t miss “Checkmates” and the Sarah McLachlan ASPCA ad spoof.)
- Scroll through the gorgeous photography in the “travel” section of nationalgeographic.com to download a photograph of your honeymoon destination as computer wallpaper.