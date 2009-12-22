Wedding-Planning Stress Relievers

When planning becomes so utterly overwhelming that you’re on the verge of bridezillahood, channel your frustration into these activities. (Bridezilla tendencies? Gone.)

By Real Simple
Updated December 22, 2009
  • Channel your inner Jackson Pollock at jacksonpollock.org, where you can create splatter artwork with the click of your mouse.
  • Pop bubble wrap at virtual-bubblewrap.com.
  • If your computer has a microphone, you can watch flowers grow as you sing into the mic at zefrank.com.
  • Smash balloons at pogo.com.
  • Put together sliding puzzles at naturalbloom.com
  • Crack up at one of the hundreds of videos available for download at funnyordie.com, collegehumor.com, and ucbcomedy.com. (At the latter, don’t miss “Checkmates” and the Sarah McLachlan ASPCA ad spoof.)
  • Scroll through the gorgeous photography in the “travel” section of nationalgeographic.com to download a photograph of your honeymoon destination as computer wallpaper.
