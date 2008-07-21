The Ultimate Wedding Planning Checklist
Pull off an unforgettable ceremony and reception—without going crazy—with our comprehensive wedding checklist.
Advertisement
Credit: Getty Images
When it comes to wedding planning, it's all about timing. From starting a wedding guest list to when to send your save-the-date cards, this checklist will help make your day as easy and enjoyable as possible.
Bonus: We've created printable wedding worksheets you can download along the way to keep track of all the important details as they come together.