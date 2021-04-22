Pro Tips for Planning a Safe and Stress-Free Wedding in 2021

Despite growing vaccination rates, hosting a wedding with an extensive guest list (read: hundreds of people) still isn’t a smart idea. Rather than being downtrodden about having to trim your list, however, look at it as an opportunity. “Take this time to really pare down your guest list to those most dear. Celebrate your special day with an intimate wedding and truly surround yourself with those you love,” shares Kelly Mattox, senior wedding manager with Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C. It’s completely understandable and reasonable to those who aren’t able to be a part of the big day given the current circumstances. Plus, having a smaller wedding in 2021 gives you an excuse to throw a big one-year anniversary party with all of your friends and family and show the highlight video, adds Woods. (And don’t forget about another big benefit of fewer guests: Less cost, which means you’ll have more to spend on the items that really matter, or maybe even put that saved money toward a down payment on a home.)