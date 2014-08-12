11 Wedding Invitation Designs to Suit Any Style
Floral
Go boldly where no floral has gone before with a botanical invitation that’s anything but dull.
To buy: Starting at $45 for 10, weddingpaperdivas.com.
Rustic
Letterpress printing, gold script, and a touch of the pastoral make this invitation a natural choice for a fall or countryside wedding.
To buy: Starting at $950 for 25, bellafigura.com.
Nautical
Blue and white stripes, twisted rope lettering, and other sweet marine details lend a seaside vibe to your stationery suite.
To buy: Pricing upon request at shop.mrboddington.com.
Monogrammed
If you’re hosting an elegant and understated wedding, an invitation with delicate typography and soft colors makes a good pick.
To buy: $1148 for 100, dauphinepress.com.
Artsy
Add a touch of whimsy to your invitations with a soft, yet playful watercolor design.
To buy: Starting at $337.50 for 25, theaerialistpress.com.
Modern
Sassy lettering and bright colors combine for a poster-style invitation that’s ideal for couples who want to make a statement.
To buy: $4 each, tgkdesigns.com.
Glamorous
For a modern and stylish affair, opt for a two-tone invite spattered with polka dots.
To buy: $45 for 10, weddingpaperdivas.com.
Home-State Pride
Whether you and your groom are repping Texas, California, or Colorado, here’s an invitation that nods to your roots.
To buy: Starting at $85 for 12, invitationsbydawn.com.
Classic
Graceful engraved black calligraphy on creamy paper never goes out of style.
To buy: Starting at $648 for 50, cecinewyork.com.
Sweet
Loveable, handwritten invitations and cupid’s arrow-patterned envelopes bring a charming, personal touch to the festivities.
To buy: For pricing visit swisscottagedesigns.com.
Tropical
To evoke the relaxed feel of a resort wedding, try stylish blue and gold palm tree embossed cards.
To buy: Starting at $259 for 25, crane.com.