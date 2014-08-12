11 Wedding Invitation Designs to Suit Any Style

By Kiley Bense
Updated March 09, 2015
weddingpaperdivas.com
The invitation not only sets the tone for your celebration, but also serves as a keepsake. No matter your style, these 11 options are sure to win praise—and prompt RSVPs.
Floral

weddingpaperdivas.com

Go boldly where no floral has gone before with a botanical invitation that’s anything but dull.

To buy: Starting at $45 for 10, weddingpaperdivas.com.

Rustic

bellafigura.com

Letterpress printing, gold script, and a touch of the pastoral make this invitation a natural choice for a fall or countryside wedding.

To buy: Starting at $950 for 25, bellafigura.com.

Nautical

shop.mrboddington.com

Blue and white stripes, twisted rope lettering, and other sweet marine details lend a seaside vibe to your stationery suite.

To buy: Pricing upon request at shop.mrboddington.com.

Monogrammed

dauphinepress.com

If you’re hosting an elegant and understated wedding, an invitation with delicate typography and soft colors makes a good pick.

To buy: $1148 for 100, dauphinepress.com.

Artsy

theaerialistpress.com

Add a touch of whimsy to your invitations with a soft, yet playful watercolor design.

To buy: Starting at $337.50 for 25, theaerialistpress.com.

Modern

tgkdesigns.com

Sassy lettering and bright colors combine for a poster-style invitation that’s ideal for couples who want to make a statement.

To buy: $4 each, tgkdesigns.com.

Glamorous

weddingpaperdivas.com

For a modern and stylish affair, opt for a two-tone invite spattered with polka dots.

To buy: $45 for 10, weddingpaperdivas.com.

Home-State Pride

invitationsbydawn.com

Whether you and your groom are repping Texas, California, or Colorado, here’s an invitation that nods to your roots.

To buy: Starting at $85 for 12, invitationsbydawn.com.

Classic

cecinewyork.com

Graceful engraved black calligraphy on creamy paper never goes out of style.

To buy: Starting at $648 for 50, cecinewyork.com.

Sweet

swisscottagedesigns.com

Loveable, handwritten invitations and cupid’s arrow-patterned envelopes bring a charming, personal touch to the festivities.

To buy: For pricing visit swisscottagedesigns.com.

Tropical

crane.com

To evoke the relaxed feel of a resort wedding, try stylish blue and gold palm tree embossed cards.

To buy: Starting at $259 for 25, crane.com.

