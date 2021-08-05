How to Build a Wedding Budget—and Keep Your Spending in Check

2 Consider limiting the guest list to family and close friends.

If you want to have a budget-friendly wedding, take a good look at your guest list. "Your guest list is the number one factor in determining your budget," says wedding planner Cheryl Sullivan. Sullivan says the easiest way to reduce wedding costs or stay within budget is to limit your guest list.

Coming up with your guest list and total head count should be one of the first things you do along with your budget because this determines your bottom line for the venue, food, and other vendors. Ashleigh Coffie, co-host of wedding podcast Hue I Do says to figure out your total guest count (including you and your partner) and multiplying that by $100 to $400 depending on the type of wedding you're planning and how much you want to spend per guest. "Fewer people in person means you don't have to pay for their meal, decor at their table, favors, etc.," says Coffie.

With the pandemic, smaller, more intimate weddings have become increasingly popular. In fact, 80 percent of couples reduced or limited the number of people at their wedding to be in line with COVID precautions according to a report by The Knot on pandemic weddings. The same report found that 30 percent of wedding receptions last year only had an average of 26 to 50 in-person guests.

"I would suggest keeping the amount of physical guests small and provide a virtual option," says Coffie. "In light of the Delta variant of COVID, this will allow guests that aren't comfortable the opportunity to celebrate from home."

Limiting your guest list to just friends and family can help you save a lot of money that could be put towards other wedding costs that are important to you or even your honeymoon.