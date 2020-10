With the crazy number of wedding details that you’ve got to sort out before the big day, coming up with wedding favor ideas may easily slip through the cracks of your to-do list. While wedding favors certainly aren’t mandatory, they do serve as a small way to say thanks to friends and family who came to celebrate with you, and they can even serve as a token to help them remember how much of a blast they had at your wedding.Coming up with wedding favor ideas is possibly one of the more fun parts of planning a wedding. Favors give you a prime opportunity to play into the theme of your wedding, infuse a little humor, whimsy, or personality—and best of all, you don’t have to spend a fortune on them.On average, wedding favors cost between $2 and $4 per guest, so if you have 100 guests, you can expect to spend around $200 to $400 total. Of course, how much money you allocate for this wedding expenditure is entirely up to you, but know that every budget offers a range of options and some people end up spending more or less.Some popular traditional wedding favor ideas include matchbooks (get it?) inscribed with your names and wedding date, tiny bags of color-coordinated candies, mints, coasters, and keychains or magnets with your wedding details. Not to shade anyone who has gone with one of the aforementioned, but we’d bet that sometimes those wedding favors don’t make it much further than the rubbish pile.Here, we’re stepping outside of the box and showcasing some unique wedding favor ideas that’ll make your guests ooh/ahh—and won’t break your budget.