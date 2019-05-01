There’s no denying the popularity of a wee-sized succulent, which is super easy to care for and can instantly cheer up a space. You can purchase flats of small succulents at a local nursery, though we recommend calling ahead to see if you can order extra and potentially get a discount for buying in bulk. Or, you can purchase this collection of 20 succulents online ($32; amazon.com). If you’ve got a little room in your budget, you can add a tiny pot or keep the succulents in their original plastic and group them in a beautiful wooden crate for guests to select their favorite. Bonus: Attach your guest's name and table number to each plant and they'll double as escort cards.