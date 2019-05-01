13 Charming Wedding Favor Ideas Your Guests Won’t Toss
Coming up with wedding favor ideas is possibly one of the more fun parts of planning a wedding. Favors give you a prime opportunity to play into the theme of your wedding, infuse a little humor, whimsy, or personality—and best of all, you don’t have to spend a fortune on them.
On average, wedding favors cost between $2 and $4 per guest, so if you have 100 guests, you can expect to spend around $200 to $400 total. Of course, how much money you allocate for this wedding expenditure is entirely up to you, but know that every budget offers a range of options and some people end up spending more or less.
Some popular traditional wedding favor ideas include matchbooks (get it?) inscribed with your names and wedding date, tiny bags of color-coordinated candies, mints, coasters, and keychains or magnets with your wedding details. Not to shade anyone who has gone with one of the aforementioned, but we’d bet that sometimes those wedding favors don’t make it much further than the rubbish pile.
Here, we’re stepping outside of the box and showcasing some unique wedding favor ideas that’ll make your guests ooh/ahh—and won’t break your budget.
Parasols and Sunglasses
Outdoor weddings usually mean guests are exposed to lots of sunshine, but providing them with parasols and sunglasses as they walk through the door means they’ll have a bit of reprieve. Let guests choose which they prefer by keeping decorative containers either at the front entrance or near the seating area.
A DIY Mini Cocktail Kit
While there are premade cocktail kits you can purchase, putting together your own might prove a bit more fun. A DIY version also gives you flexibility and is often a cheaper wedding favor option. We recommend choosing a cocktail that’s easy to make, such as gin and tonic, cranberry vodka, or rum and coke, and then place the contents in a small box. This mason jar DIY cocktail kit idea from blogger The Chic Site is also super cute. Alternatively, you could do a “his favorite” and “her favorite” using these tags from TaggedWithLoveShop ($14 for 40 tags; etsy.com) and let guests choose which one they prefer as they enter or exit.
Tiny Bottles of Champagne
Since we’re on the topic of booze, another easy and inexpensive wedding favor idea is to simply wrap a ribbon around a tiny bottle of champagne with a thank-you note attached. You could also remove the existing label and replace it with your own; these gold foil labels from Etsy seller Chicfetti ($82 for 104 labels; etsy.com) are especially cute. For a modern spin, you could also opt for a small can of champagne instead of a bottle. Whatever you choose, adding a paper straw is another whimsical, colorful touch that won’t add much more to the cost.
A Singular Boxed or Bagged Donut
Even if guests are saving room for cake, it’s hard to resist the glazy allure of a delicious donut. Also, can we talk about how Insta-worthy donut wedding favors can be? Keep it simple by choosing chocolate or vanilla, or get a little whimsical with multi-colored sprinkles or frosting. Another option is to play into a seasonal theme or your wedding colors. Wrap the donut up in a small box with a thank you note, or opt for a pre-printed bag, like these sold by Etsy seller PlumGroveDesign ($29 for 50 bags; etsy.com).
Mini Succulents
There’s no denying the popularity of a wee-sized succulent, which is super easy to care for and can instantly cheer up a space. You can purchase flats of small succulents at a local nursery, though we recommend calling ahead to see if you can order extra and potentially get a discount for buying in bulk. Or, you can purchase this collection of 20 succulents online ($32; amazon.com). If you’ve got a little room in your budget, you can add a tiny pot or keep the succulents in their original plastic and group them in a beautiful wooden crate for guests to select their favorite. Bonus: Attach your guest's name and table number to each plant and they'll double as escort cards.
Luggage Tags
Luggage tags are a unique wedding favor idea if you and bae are known wanderlusts. To make sure they’re as useful as possible for your guests, we recommend not incorporating your wedding details (unless it’s really important to you), but to instead choose a phrase that speaks to both travel and love. For example, does it get more charming than these recycled leather tags by Etsy seller LetterandLeather ($95 for 20 tags; etsy.com)?
Candy Apples
Candy apples are undeniably photogenic and, more importantly, delicious. Apples and salty-sweet caramel? It’s almost too good. This is an inexpensive wedding favor idea, especially for nuptials that take place in the fall, though they really could work any time of year. Serve the apples on a wax-paper platter for people to pick up and take with them, or in a sealed box for guests to take as they leave.
Sleeping Eye Masks
For a cheeky wedding favor idea that implies your guests are about to have a great time partying, hand out sleeping masks. Prices range, so opt for one that looks chic, feels comfortable, and is right in line with your budget. Some come with witty phrases, or you can opt for something simple, like these silky white eyelash eye masks from KidsKuteKreations ($10; etsy.com), which can be bought in bulk for a discount.
Jars of Sweet Honey
Keep your wedding favors sweet by gifting a small jar of sweet honey to your guests. This plays beautifully into a spring or summer theme when bees are busiest, but it also works year-round because of the sweet theme. You can create custom labels for the jars for a personalized touch, and attaching a small-sized honey dipper makes this one extra photographic. If you don’t want to fuss with the DIY aspect, buy something premade, like these Personalized Clover Honey Favor jars ($49 for 12; myweddingfavors.com).
Bottles of Hot Sauce
It might be a little cheesy to play into the “hot love” theme, but what person in their hungry-state-of-mind can say no to a bottle of delicious hot sauce? You can keep the original label and just add your own touches around it, or replace the label with a customized one. These labels from Shopfolksee ($8; etsy.com) can be instantly downloaded and printed yourself. If you’re OK with spending a little more, there are even companies who will personalize miniature hot sauce bottles for you.
A Chocolate Truffle Single or Duet
Chocolate is yet another wedding favor idea that guests won’t be able to resist. In fact, they might even be devoured before guests make it to the dance floor. You can hit up your local chocolatier for a custom order of delicious chocolate truffles or opt for premade chocolates available at the store. If you’re having them custom made, try to play up the season or your wedding colors, or simply choose your favorite flavors. Place them in a sweet box with a thank-you note, like these Merci Beaucoup boxes from MonJoliPaquet ($98 for 100 boxes; etsy.com).
Themed Sheet Masks
Why not lean right into the sheet mask trend by gifting one to each of your guests? Chances are, everyone’s skin will be parched after celebrating all night long, which means they’ll look forward to using their gift sooner rather than later. Sheet masks are inexpensive and come in a huge variety, and you can even personalize them further by wrapping them in a ribbon with a thank-you tag. A floral-inspired mask, like the Botanic Farm Natural Energy Rose Sheet Mask ($2.50; facetory.com), is a perfect go-to, or you could opt for one that plays into your wedding colors or theme.
Homemade Pickles, Jam, or Granola
A homemade wedding favor feels particularly infused with love. Whether it’s an heirloom recipe from family or a recipe you’ve just discovered, guests will love receiving a bottle of crunchy granola, sweet fruit jam, pickles, or whatever else cans easily. These present beautifully in mason jars, especially when you tie them up in a ribbon or create your own label, and the cost per person is usually low. Just make sure to follow proper canning protocol to ensure the goods stay fresh and yummy for your guests.