Real Simple Weddings Wedding Planning Wedding Essentials Packing Checklist Wedding Essentials Packing Checklist Pack these emergency essentials to make sure the Big Day goes off without a hitch. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Wedding Packing Checklist bag products Credit: Wendell Weber For the bride Checklist Alternate undergarments Band-Aids Breath mints Button-down shirt Cotton swabs Deodorant Double-stick tape Compact steamer for pesky wrinkles Extra buttons Extra copy of the bride's vows Extra pair of hosiery Floss Hair styling products and tools Lint brush Makeup and beauty tools Nail file Nail polish in the same color you're wearing Pain reliever Perfume Safety pins Small sewing kit Snack Stain-remover wipes Tissues Toothbrush and toothpaste Water and a drinking straw White ballet flats White chalk for covering up dress stains White gaffer's tape (available at hardware stores) to patch tears in your dress For the groom Checklist Breath mints Cologne Compact steamer for pesky wrinkles Deodorant Extra bowtie or tie in case the groom or a groomsman forgets Extra buttons Extra copy of the groom's vows Extra cuff links Extra dress socks Extra handkerchief or pocket square Extra shoelaces Floss Hair styling products and tools Lint brush Pain reliever Razor Shoe polish kit Small sewing kit Snack Stain-remover wipes Toothbrush and toothpaste