5 Unique Bridal Shower Themes

Maybe the bride is a yoga aficionado, but even if the guests have never pronounced the word “namaste,” a yoga session can bring everyone's shoulders down. Hire an instructor to guide an all-level class for the shower crowd (and possibly provide hints for how to relax in the nervous weeks leading up to the wedding), either at home or in a yoga studio. Food and drink possibilities are highly variable, since you can embrace healthy spa cuisine for snacks or use the virtue of having just exercised to indulge in some petit fours.



Expense: $$



Gift suggestions:

