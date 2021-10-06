Potential Loss or Theft

Landau shares that the biggest benefit to insuring your engagement ring is if the ring were ever to be lost or stolen. Of course no one wants to think of this worst-case scenario immediately post-proposal, but if you do have insurance, you're covered and don't need to worry.

"Although you can't replace the emotional and sentimental value of the ring, insurance allows you to replace the dollar value of the ring," explains Landau. And when you're looking at thousands of dollars, that's certainly something.