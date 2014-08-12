10 Save-the-Dates Your Guests Won’t Forget

By Kiley Bense
Updated January 05, 2015
cecinewyork.com
Your save-the-date doesn’t have to be a throwaway. Choose from designs and styles that are unique, handcrafted, and memorable.
Nostalgic

cecinewyork.com

Whether you’re getting married on the beach or in the Big Apple, remind guests to mark their calendars with a scenic antique postcard. This particular greeting features an image of the New York skyline with a zeppelin bearing the date floating overhead.

To buy: For pricing visit cecinewyork.com.

Eco-Conscious

paperculture.com

If you’re eager to use those engagement photos, this is the card to show them off. Even better? The company plants a tree for every order.

To buy: $159 for 100, paperculture.com.

World Traveler

peartreegreetings.com

Whether you’re planning a destination wedding or you found love in an exotic place, these interactive cards will send your guests around the world in four photos.

To buy: $287 for 72, peartreegreetings.com.

Typographic

bellafigura.com

Words take center stage on a letterpress save-the-date that’s all about the calligraphy.

To buy: For pricing visit bellafigura.com.

Unique

etsy.com

Bursting with excitement to share the news? These creative cards feature a deflated balloon inscribed with all the big-day details.

To buy: $5 each, etsy.com.

Intellectual

puddlejumpincards.com

If you bonded over books, consider save-the-dates that will bookmark your guests’ calendars (or the page in their current bedside read).

To buy: For pricing visit puddlejumpincards.com.

Playful

juliesongink.com

Take magnetized save-the-dates to the next level: These cards come with magnetic interchangeable hats and a beard for dressing up cute cut-outs of the bride and groom.

To buy: For pricing visit juliesongink.com.

Chic

momentaldesigns.com

These handmade save-the-dates evoke the glamour and timelessness of old Hollywood with painted flowers and gold details.

To buy: For pricing visit momentaldesigns.com.

Sentimental

weddingpaperdivas.com

Give your guests the greatest hits version of your love story. This save-the-date has space for all the other important dates in your lives: the day you met, your first date, and the proposal.

To buy: $101 for 45, weddingpaperdivas.com.

Destination

minted.com

Tying the knot abroad? Send guests save-the-dates that look like old-fashioned luggage tags. The envelopes are lined with airplane-patterned paper.

To buy: $158 for 100, minted.com.

