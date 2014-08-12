10 Save-the-Dates Your Guests Won’t Forget
Nostalgic
Whether you’re getting married on the beach or in the Big Apple, remind guests to mark their calendars with a scenic antique postcard. This particular greeting features an image of the New York skyline with a zeppelin bearing the date floating overhead.
To buy: For pricing visit cecinewyork.com.
Eco-Conscious
If you’re eager to use those engagement photos, this is the card to show them off. Even better? The company plants a tree for every order.
To buy: $159 for 100, paperculture.com.
World Traveler
Whether you’re planning a destination wedding or you found love in an exotic place, these interactive cards will send your guests around the world in four photos.
To buy: $287 for 72, peartreegreetings.com.
Typographic
Words take center stage on a letterpress save-the-date that’s all about the calligraphy.
To buy: For pricing visit bellafigura.com.
Unique
Bursting with excitement to share the news? These creative cards feature a deflated balloon inscribed with all the big-day details.
To buy: $5 each, etsy.com.
Intellectual
If you bonded over books, consider save-the-dates that will bookmark your guests’ calendars (or the page in their current bedside read).
To buy: For pricing visit puddlejumpincards.com.
Playful
Take magnetized save-the-dates to the next level: These cards come with magnetic interchangeable hats and a beard for dressing up cute cut-outs of the bride and groom.
To buy: For pricing visit juliesongink.com.
Chic
These handmade save-the-dates evoke the glamour and timelessness of old Hollywood with painted flowers and gold details.
To buy: For pricing visit momentaldesigns.com.
Sentimental
Give your guests the greatest hits version of your love story. This save-the-date has space for all the other important dates in your lives: the day you met, your first date, and the proposal.
To buy: $101 for 45, weddingpaperdivas.com.
Destination
Tying the knot abroad? Send guests save-the-dates that look like old-fashioned luggage tags. The envelopes are lined with airplane-patterned paper.
To buy: $158 for 100, minted.com.