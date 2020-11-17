Proposal Season Is Coming: Everyone’s About to Get Engaged on These Popular December Dates

The start of the holiday season is also the start of a little something called proposal season—the time of year, from around Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day, when tons of couples get engaged. While you might assume spring and summer would take the cake for the most proposals, according to insights from WeddingWire’s 2020 Newlywed Report, the most popular month to get engaged is December—by a landslide.

Nearly one-fifth (19 percent) of the entire year’s engagements happen in December, per WeddingWire, and seven out of 10 of the most popular dates to get engaged fall in December. For context, the next highest month after December is July, which sees 9 percent of yearly engagements. However you slice the data, the last month of the year is clearly the time to pop the question and make things official. And with 90 percent of just-engaged couples announcing their news at some point on social media (and 76 percent of them doing so within a day or two), something tells us we’ll be seeing a lot of cozy ring selfies this holiday season.

To get specific, WeddingWire data projects Christmas Day (December 25) to be the number-one, most popular day to get engaged. That means a lot of lucky people will be waking up to the happiest presents ever come Christmas morning. Christmas Eve, December 24, will likely see the second most proposals, followed by New Year’s Day (which we know is technically January, but hey, it’s still the holidays—and we’re guessing a lot of these proposals happen right at midnight!). Last year, the Sunday before Christmas Eve was also a super high-volume proposal day—just in time to celebrate with loved ones getting together (or visiting virtually) for the 24th and 25th.

There's really nothing like a cozy engagement during the holiday season, and whoever’s doing the proposing is well aware of that. Forty percent of proposers actually start planning about three months before popping the question, so they’ve smartly put some thought into taking advantage of what the holidays bring. With relatives and close friends coming together, even if only briefly or via FaceTime, December is the perfect time to share engagement joy with loved ones. Besides the convenience and happiness of being with family, Christmastime has its own magical atmosphere of joy, love, and celebration.