6 Modern Wedding Invitations
Start Spreading Your News
Ready to start spreading the word? Since we’re here to make the process of getting married easier, we’re delighted to present this labor of love (yes, pun intended) for picking invitations that suit your wedding style. From elegant to playful, check out our entire brand new line of wedding stationery on FineStationery.com.
Gold Love Invitation
When it comes to sheer elegance, there’s nothing quite like the touch of gold. The word “Love” is foil-stamped on a classic ecru paper stock and sets the tone for a sophisticated fete.
To buy: Starting at $47 for 10, finestationery.com.
White Square Invitation
The power couple (navy blue and white) never gets old. The modern square shape provides a fun and unexpected twist to this classic choice.
To buy: Starting at $40 for 10, finestationery.com.
Fleuro Citron Invitation
For the duo who is looking to add a little punch to their approach, consider a striking combo like gray and citron. The traditional monogram gets a fresh reinvention in cool and unconventional palette.
To buy: Starting at $29 for 10, finestationery.com.
Black Art Deco Invitation
When it comes to black, few colors can pair up. Bring in the gold. An elegant celebration calls for a sophistcated invite, which is why this golden border is the perfect complement to the midnight paper stock.
To buy: Starting at $48 for 10, finestationery.com.
Pink Rose Invitation
For some brides, it really is all about the flowers. Beginning with the invitation. This charming petal pink suite takes a pretty approach by delicately framing your wedding details with a exquisite rose border.
To buy: Starting at $48 for 10, finestationery.com.
Red Ampersand Invitation
Classic white paper stock takes an unexpected twist when coupled with a bold typography treatment. An oversized ampersand grabs your attention and emphasizes the powerful bond of marriage.
To buy: Starting at $29 for 10, finestationery.com.