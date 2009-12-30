50 Wedding Invitations, Save-the-Dates, and Programs
Couples Dance
Set the party mood by including a CD of your and your groom’s favorite toons. By Bird & Banner.
Scenes From an (Impending) Marriage
Put words into action via a flip book that showcases the two of you going in for a smooch. This invitation was designed by the couple and printed at a local print shop.
Love Note
Loved passing notes as a kid? Fold the details up like an accordion and present them in a tiny TOP SECRET envelope. By Erin Jang of The Indigo Bunting.
State of the Union
Print your invitation on a map showcasing your destination (in this case, Yarmouth, Maine). By Foreshadow Press.
Romantic Comedy
Try a twist on a movie poster (“FEATURING FALL FOLIAGE AND MICROBREWS OF THE MIDWEST!”). By Rifle Design.
Family Tree
Play up an outdoor vibe by letter-pressing your message in wood―a decidedly grown-up version of initials carved on a tree trunk. By Bird & Banner.
Sea It Clearly
Have fun with a silhouette. Here, each “wave” contains wedding details. By Mélangerie.
Informal Greeting
Loosen up the language: “Alex and Meghan have been running partners, canine lovers, and beer connoisseurs…. Please join them…” By Foreshadow Press.
Have a Hanky Handy
Use vintage handkerchiefs in lieu of traditional paper. By Bird & Banner.
Folk Art
“Frame” the invitation and label the “art” accordingly (A Marriage Celebration, 2009). By Bird & Banner.
Black Tie
Rethink formal. White script on black paper is eye-catching and unexpected. By Ceci New York.
Face Painting
Showcase your personalities―and wedding location―with a playful, customized illustration. By Rifle Design.
A Ribbon Runs Through It
Embrace whimsical embellishments, such as this invitation-wrapping ribbon that serves as the scarf of a passenger en route to a wedding weekend in Vermont. By Ceci New York.
Eat, Drink, and Be Married
Prepare friends for a feast by mailing a lobster bib as a save-the-date. By Bird & Banner.
Language of Love
Get guests excited for an overseas fiesta with useful phrases (“Please! I beg you, no more tequila.”). By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.
The Bird’s the Word
Coordinate an entire stationery set―including thank-you notes and save-the-dates―in a muted letterpress design. By Dauphine Press.
Spread the News
Let bold typographical treatment take center stage. By Ceci New York.
Familiar Yarn
Incorporate your beliefs into the design. Here, a red string is stitched to evoke the Chinese tale that an invisible red string ties the ankles of a man and woman destined to be together. It may stretch or tangle, but never break. By Bird & Banner.
Groove Is in the Heart
Mix the past (in this case, the psychedelic 1960s) with the present. By Peculiar Pair Press.
Animal Husbandry
Choose a mascot for your celebration (here, a moose for Wyoming). By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.
Branch Out
Nature lovers? Consider a simple tree silhouette. By Greenwich Letterpress.
Get Out the Map
Mix and match patterns and colors in your stationery set. In this case, an antique map style folder tied with twine secures enclosures, and the entire package is delivered in a kraft paper box. By Kenzie Kate.
Work of Art
Let the reception space dictate the style of the invitation. A sunny graphic feels appropriate for an art gallery affair. By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.
Bundle of Fun
Don’t take yourselves too seriously: Let your invitations be as whimsical and fun as you. By Two Paperdolls.
Home Is Where the Heart Is
Enlist a designer to draw a cityscape. By Kenzie Kate.
Put your own stamp on your invitation: feature silhouettes of yourselves and your state. By Swayspace.
Fan Favorite
Give guests a way to cool off during a summer ceremony―with a multitasking program. By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.
Word Perfect
If you’re not into frills, try a minimalist design. By Blue Pool Road.
Wing It
Pick a chic color combo, like gray and teal. By Kenzie Kate.
Glamorous Life
Experiment with different design styles, like art deco. By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.
Bridge Partner
Feature an iconic image of your hometown (here, the Brooklyn Bridge). By Swayspace.