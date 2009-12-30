50 Wedding Invitations, Save-the-Dates, and Programs

By Real Simple
Updated August 05, 2011
Tara Donne
Here, out-of-the-box ideas for spreading the word.
1 of 50

Couples Dance

Tara Donne

Set the party mood by including a CD of your and your groom’s favorite toons. By Bird & Banner.

2 of 50

Scenes From an (Impending) Marriage

Tara Donne

Put words into action via a flip book that showcases the two of you going in for a smooch. This invitation was designed by the couple and printed at a local print shop.

3 of 50

Love Note

Tara Donne

Loved passing notes as a kid? Fold the details up like an accordion and present them in a tiny TOP SECRET envelope. By Erin Jang of The Indigo Bunting.

4 of 50

State of the Union

Tara Donne

Print your invitation on a map showcasing your destination (in this case, Yarmouth, Maine). By Foreshadow Press.

5 of 50

Romantic Comedy

Tara Donne

Try a twist on a movie poster (“FEATURING FALL FOLIAGE AND MICROBREWS OF THE MIDWEST!”). By Rifle Design.

6 of 50

Family Tree

Tara Donne

Play up an outdoor vibe by letter-pressing your message in wood―a decidedly grown-up version of initials carved on a tree trunk. By Bird & Banner.

7 of 50

Sea It Clearly

Tara Donne

Have fun with a silhouette. Here, each “wave” contains wedding details. By Mélangerie.

8 of 50

Informal Greeting

Tara Donne

Loosen up the language: “Alex and Meghan have been running partners, canine lovers, and beer connoisseurs…. Please join them…” By Foreshadow Press.

9 of 50

Have a Hanky Handy

Tara Donne

Use vintage handkerchiefs in lieu of traditional paper. By Bird & Banner.

10 of 50

Folk Art

Tara Donne

“Frame” the invitation and label the “art” accordingly (A Marriage Celebration, 2009). By Bird & Banner.

11 of 50

Black Tie

Tara Donne

Rethink formal. White script on black paper is eye-catching and unexpected. By Ceci New York.

12 of 50

Face Painting

Tara Donne

Showcase your personalities―and wedding location―with a playful, customized illustration. By Rifle Design.

13 of 50

A Ribbon Runs Through It

Tara Donne

Embrace whimsical embellishments, such as this invitation-wrapping ribbon that serves as the scarf of a passenger en route to a wedding weekend in Vermont. By Ceci New York.

14 of 50

Eat, Drink, and Be Married

Bird and Banner

Prepare friends for a feast by mailing a lobster bib as a save-the-date. By Bird & Banner.

15 of 50

Language of Love

Realsimple.com

Get guests excited for an overseas fiesta with useful phrases (“Please! I beg you, no more tequila.”). By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.

16 of 50

The Bird’s the Word

Realsimple.com

Coordinate an entire stationery set―including thank-you notes and save-the-dates―in a muted letterpress design. By Dauphine Press.

17 of 50

Spread the News

Realsimple.com

Let bold typographical treatment take center stage. By Ceci New York.

18 of 50

Familiar Yarn

Realsimple.com

Incorporate your beliefs into the design. Here, a red string is stitched to evoke the Chinese tale that an invisible red string ties the ankles of a man and woman destined to be together. It may stretch or tangle, but never break. By Bird & Banner.

19 of 50

Groove Is in the Heart

Realsimple.com

Mix the past (in this case, the psychedelic 1960s) with the present. By Peculiar Pair Press.

20 of 50

Animal Husbandry

Realsimple.com

Choose a mascot for your celebration (here, a moose for Wyoming). By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.

21 of 50

Branch Out

Realsimple.com

Nature lovers? Consider a simple tree silhouette. By Greenwich Letterpress.

22 of 50

Get Out the Map

Realsimple.com

Mix and match patterns and colors in your stationery set. In this case, an antique map style folder tied with twine secures enclosures, and the entire package is delivered in a kraft paper box. By Kenzie Kate.

23 of 50

Work of Art

Realsimple.com

Let the reception space dictate the style of the invitation. A sunny graphic feels appropriate for an art gallery affair. By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.

24 of 50

Bundle of Fun

Realsimple.com

Don’t take yourselves too seriously: Let your invitations be as whimsical and fun as you. By Two Paperdolls.

25 of 50

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Realsimple.com

Enlist a designer to draw a cityscape. By Kenzie Kate.

26 of 50

State of the Union

Realsimple.com

Put your own stamp on your invitation: feature silhouettes of yourselves and your state. By Swayspace.

27 of 50

Fan Favorite

RealSimple.com

Give guests a way to cool off during a summer ceremony―with a multitasking program. By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.

28 of 50

Word Perfect

Realsimple.com

If you’re not into frills, try a minimalist design. By Blue Pool Road.

29 of 50

Wing It

Realsimple.com

Pick a chic color combo, like gray and teal. By Kenzie Kate.

30 of 50

Glamorous Life

Realsimple.com

Experiment with different design styles, like art deco. By Mr. Boddington’s Studio.

31 of 50

Bridge Partner

Realsimple.com

Feature an iconic image of your hometown (here, the Brooklyn Bridge). By Swayspace.

32 of 50