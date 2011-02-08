Real Wedding: A Handmade Tale in New England
Holly Curtis and Billy Vreeland
Holly Curtis, 28, frequently called her boyfriend, Billy Vreeland, 27, “B,” and he, in turn, began playfully calling her “Bee.” The nicknames proved quite appropriate when the couple got engaged, as they printed, sewed, sourced, and designed almost every aspect of the wedding themselves—two busy bees, indeed. Guests got a taste of the couple’s crafty style from the start, with invitations printed on vintage handkerchiefs. At the wedding, in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, they encountered floral-fabric button place cards that corresponded to their napkins (all made by Holly) and homemade-cake centerpieces baked by a friend of the bride. And at dinner, guests had antique bells to ring when they wanted the couple to kiss—one tiny touch that created the biggest buzz of all.
Cordially Invited
Holly used an ink-jet fabric printer to print the handkerchief invitations.
Vintage Style
The bride ordered her dress from vintageous.com. Her bridesmaids’ dresses were from J.Crew.
Homemade and Handsome
In keeping with the floral-fabric theme, Holly made the groomsmen’s ties. Their vests came from J.Crew.
Filled With Love
Holly printed the programs on recycled-kraft-paper bags. Inside was biodegradable heart-shaped rice.
Wedding Bells
As the couple left the ceremony, guests rang antique bells, which also stood in for clinking glasses at the reception.
Wild With Happiness
A friend arranged the bouquets, adding wildflowers from the grounds of the Overbrook House.
Cute as a Button
Place cards had floral-fabric buttons (made by Holly) that matched the napkins on the tables. Billy framed the corkboard.
A Parisian Touch
A Bundt pan found at a Paris flea market inspired all the cakes. Holly made this stand from a vintage plate and a candlestick.
A Memorable Exit
Holly’s father restored her childhood rowboat and floated it in the property’s pool.