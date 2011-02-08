Real Wedding: A Handmade Tale in New England

Holly Curtis, 28, frequently called her boyfriend, Billy Vreeland, 27, “B,” and he, in turn, began playfully calling her “Bee.” The nicknames proved quite appropriate when the couple got engaged, as they printed, sewed, sourced, and designed almost every aspect of the wedding themselves—two busy bees, indeed. Guests got a taste of the couple’s crafty style from the start, with invitations printed on vintage handkerchiefs. At the wedding, in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, they encountered floral-fabric button place cards that corresponded to their napkins (all made by Holly) and homemade-cake centerpieces baked by a friend of the bride. And at dinner, guests had antique bells to ring when they wanted the couple to kiss—one tiny touch that created the biggest buzz of all.