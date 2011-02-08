Real Wedding: A Handmade Tale in New England

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Max Wanger
A DIY mentality is the first step towards a one-of-a-kind wedding.
Holly Curtis and Billy Vreeland

Max Wanger

Holly Curtis, 28, frequently called her boyfriend, Billy Vreeland, 27, “B,” and he, in turn, began playfully calling her “Bee.” The nicknames proved quite appropriate when the couple got engaged, as they printed, sewed, sourced, and designed almost every aspect of the wedding themselves—two busy bees, indeed. Guests got a taste of the couple’s crafty style from the start, with invitations printed on vintage handkerchiefs. At the wedding, in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, they encountered floral-fabric button place cards that corresponded to their napkins (all made by Holly) and homemade-cake centerpieces baked by a friend of the bride. And at dinner, guests had antique bells to ring when they wanted the couple to kiss—one tiny touch that created the biggest buzz of all.

Cordially Invited

Max Wanger

Holly used an ink-jet fabric printer to print the handkerchief invitations.

Vintage Style

Getty Images

The bride ordered her dress from vintageous.com. Her bridesmaids’ dresses were from J.Crew.

Homemade and Handsome

Max Wanger

In keeping with the floral-fabric theme, Holly made the groomsmen’s ties. Their vests came from J.Crew.

Filled With Love

Max Wanger

Holly printed the programs on recycled-kraft-paper bags. Inside was biodegradable heart-shaped rice.

Wedding Bells

Max Wanger

As the couple left the ceremony, guests rang antique bells, which also stood in for clinking glasses at the reception.

Wild With Happiness

Max Wanger

A friend arranged the bouquets, adding wildflowers from the grounds of the Overbrook House.

Cute as a Button

Max Wanger

Place cards had floral-fabric buttons (made by Holly) that matched the napkins on the tables. Billy framed the corkboard.

A Parisian Touch

Max Wanger

A Bundt pan found at a Paris flea market inspired all the cakes. Holly made this stand from a vintage plate and a candlestick.

A Memorable Exit

Max Wanger

Holly’s father restored her childhood rowboat and floated it in the property’s pool.

By Real Simple