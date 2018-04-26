14 Bridesmaid Dresses That Look Gorgeous on Every Body Shape

It's a major concern for many: Finding a bridesmaid dress for a big chest. “This is the biggest issue I hear from women when they are asked to be bridesmaids,” says Luciani. “Often the bride will pick a backless dress or something that is not suitable for a woman beyond a B cup.” To keep the women who have larger busts feeling happy and comfortable, choose a dress that can have cups sewn right into the top if the style is not bra-friendly.

To buy: Cora dress, $175; weddingtonway.com. Avery dress, $250; bhldn.com.