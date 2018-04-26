14 Bridesmaid Dresses That Look Gorgeous on Every Body Shape
A-Line Silhouette
This classic is the most universally figure-flattering style you can buy. “If you’re choosing one dress for all your bridesmaids, a traditional strapless A-line is a good option,” says Jené Luciani, author and TV style expert. Want your crew to be cutting-edge? The high-low trend in dresses also extends to bridesmaid dresses, offering a twist on a classic style that can still have the flattering A-line.
To buy: Alfred Sung style D697, $208; dessy.com. Azazie ginger dress, $119; azazie.com.
Off the Shoulder
Strapless dresses can be controversial, but an off-the-shoulder bridesmaid dress reveals just enough skin to be flattering without worrying about the dress falling down or showing too much cleavage. To suit every body type, “opt for an off-the-shoulder style with a ruffle or select a gown with a drop sleeve,” says Vanessa Valiente, a personal stylist who’s styled hundreds of weddings.
To buy: Ruched chiffon gown, $246; nordstrom.com. Floral chiffon off-the-shoulder gown, $250; nordstrom.com.
Supportive Bust
It's a major concern for many: Finding a bridesmaid dress for a big chest. “This is the biggest issue I hear from women when they are asked to be bridesmaids,” says Luciani. “Often the bride will pick a backless dress or something that is not suitable for a woman beyond a B cup.” To keep the women who have larger busts feeling happy and comfortable, choose a dress that can have cups sewn right into the top if the style is not bra-friendly.
To buy: Cora dress, $175; weddingtonway.com. Avery dress, $250; bhldn.com.
Detailed Sleeves
2018 is arguable the year of the sleeve. That trend translates to bridesmaid dresses, too, providing cute details along with more coverage for the upper body. “We're seeing lots of sleeves with ruffles and/or trumpet styles, and that can be a great way to accommodate women who are self conscious about their arms,” says Luciani.
To buy: Bell sleeve crepe shift dress, $148; nordstrom.com. Ruffled cold-shoulder chiffon dress, $100; davidsbridal.com.
Dark Colors or Prints
“Navy, burgundy, or black bridesmaid dresses can help camouflage a variety of issues faced by women of all body types,” says Valiente. “However, prints and textures can also accomplish the same thing in a far more stylish way.” Valiente recommends thinking outside of the usual bridesmaid retailers, looking at brands like Anthropologie for non-traditional yet bridesmaid-appropriate options that often come in petite sizes as well.
To buy: Heavenly Hues maxi dress, $84; lulus.com. Jenn maxi dress, $286; showmeyourmumu.com.
Cap Sleeves
Another flattering option for any neckline or arms is a V-neck style with cap sleeves. “The V-dip is a supported way of showing off some skin, and the cap sleeves elegantly frame and flatter the shoulder area,” says Hovik Harutyunyan, owner of Harutyunyan Events.
To buy: Faux-wrap cap sleeve chiffon bridesmaid dress, $100; davidsbridal.com, Marie dress, $195; weddingtonway.com.
Illusion Necklines
“Illusion necklines are beautiful and playful while also providing coverage for women who don't feel comfortable in strapless dresses,” says Harutyunyan.
To buy: Short lace and mesh dress with illusion neckline, $150; davidsbridal.com. Lace illusion halter gown, $179; macys.com.