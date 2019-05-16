20 Edible Wedding Favors That Are Impossible to Leave Behind

End the night with something sweet, like jars of delicious honey. Whether you support a local honey purveyor or look to your go-to brand for jars, this is one edible wedding favor that won't go unappreciated. (If you make your own, find the perfect jars to store them in on Amazon.com.)

To buy: Personalized English Garden clover honey, from $49 for 12; myweddingfavors.com.