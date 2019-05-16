20 Edible Wedding Favors That Are Impossible to Leave Behind
Caramels
Send guests home with a sweet treat in the form of individually wrapped caramels. Made from fresh ingredients in innovative flavors like honey lavender and dark chocolate sea salt, our favorite craft caramel company, Caramel Caravan Co., offers edible treats that are ideal for favor boxes and wedding weekend welcome bags alike.
To buy: from $6.50; caramelcaravan.com.
Honey
End the night with something sweet, like jars of delicious honey. Whether you support a local honey purveyor or look to your go-to brand for jars, this is one edible wedding favor that won't go unappreciated. (If you make your own, find the perfect jars to store them in on Amazon.com.)
To buy: Personalized English Garden clover honey, from $49 for 12; myweddingfavors.com.
Soft Pretzels
Give a nod to your German—or New York—roots with hot soft pretzels before the night's over. Surprise everyone with a roaming pretzel cart or let them grab and go on the way out. Either way, they'll swarm those pretzels.
To buy: Mavorapretzel wedding favor bags, from $1; etsy.com.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Another true classic for wedding favors is the trusty chocolate chip cookie. Treat your guests to the good stuff: chocolate chunk cookies from New York City's famed Magnolia Bakery.
To buy: Magnolia Bakery chocolate chunk favor box, $16; magnoliabakery.goldbelly.com.
Herb or Spice Blends
This is such a special and unique wedding favor idea. Maybe it's the mix your new cooked with on your first date, or it might be your grandparents' secret recipe. Since a little goes a long way, guests will get use out this edible wedding favor for a while after your big day. Want to customize your own signature spice blend? This company will create one specifically for you two.
To buy: Alta Cucina Italian gourmet seasoning blends, $8; etsy.com.
Chocolate Bars
A classic through and through, chocolate bar wedding favors never go wrong, especially if they're wrapped in a colorful custom label.
To buy: Personalized Hershey chocolate bars, from $310; myweddingfavors.com.
Popcorn
Popcorn is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Individually wrapped caramel or kettlecorn is a perfect rustic fall wedding favor, but you could also rent an old-fashioned popcorn machine to get everyone excited.
To buy: Personalized caramel corn, from $2;beau-coup.com.
Maple Syrup
Mini bottles of maple syrup are great for fall and winter wedding favors (when it's technically maple syrup season), but they're obviously delicious all year. And if you're saying "I do" in New England, maple syrup wedding favors are an ideal take-home treat.
To buy: East Mountain Maplemaple syrup wedding favor, $4; etsy.com.
Hot Sauce
Purchase mini bottles of your favorite sauce (or make your own), then order custom labels to make them truly yours. (We love these fun labels from etsy.com.)
To buy: Tabasco personalized miniatures case of 44, $89; countrystore.tabasco.com.
DIY S'Mores
S'mores work pretty much all year around—from summer camp weddings to winter ski lodge weddings—and make the perfect bite for guests to make and enjoy at home. Plus, they're crazy-easy to DIY.
To buy: Mavora s'more love stickers, $8; etsy.com.
Cake Pops
How cute are these confetti cake pops? Hand them out at your wedding reception in addition to (or in lieu of) wedding cake for an extra sweet and festive touch (that's also conveniently Instagrammable—and ships nationwide!).
To buy: New York Cake Pops vanilla cake pops, $36; nycakepops.com.
Doughnuts
Cider doughnuts, glazed doughnuts, doughnut holes, doughnut walls—your options for sending guests home with this snack are pretty much endless. Some couples even opt out of wedding cake altogether in favor of a giant stack of doughnuts (and you can too).
To buy: Ivory and Sage Co. doughnut favor bags, $1; etsy.com.
Olive Oil
Pay homage to your Mediterranean roots or that unforgettable trip you took to Italy by handing out quality olive oil. Whether it’s flavored with truffles, rosemary or chili oil, guests will use up these beauties until the last drop.
To buy: Natura Greca organic olive oil, $198 for 60 bottles; etsy.com.
Champagne Splits
It’s hard to refuse a mini bottle of bubbly on the way out of someone’s reception. To make this favor truly yours, print and wrap each split with a custom label featuring your new name, a sweet message and your wedding date.
To buy: Moet Chandon mini Imperial, 13;shopwinedirect.com.
Jars of Jam
Whether it’s your grandmother’s famous blackberry jam recipe or your absolute favorite jar of preserves from a local cafe, this is one rustic wedding favor guests always appreciate—and it lasts for months.
To buy: Bonne Maman mini preserves, 76; englishteastore.com.
Late-Night Pizza
If you’re campaigning for Wedding of the Year, this is the fastest way there. After hours on the dance floor, your friends and fam need a break and a snack. Offer late-night pizza they can eat while dancing or box up for the ride home.
To buy: Kraft single slice holder pizza box, $71 for 200; papermart.com.
Macarons
Keep your favors light and elegant with delicate macaron cookies. Have them double as edible escort cards by package them in small portions, labeling with everyone’s names and displaying on your escort card table. And don’t worry about people leaving them behind—they’ll probably all get eaten before the end of the night.
To buy: Woops! macaron favor boxes, from $30; bywoops.com.
Coffee Grounds or Beans
Coffee connoisseurs should definitely hand out individual bags of their favorite coffee. Include a custom label with a punny message (or just your names and wedding date) to personalize. Guests will wake up to the memory of your amazing wedding day every time they have a cup.
To buy: Modern Zebra Design personalized coffee favor bags, $20 for 12; etsy.com.
Hot Chocolate Mix
Keep guests cozy and warm—while satisfying their sweet tooth—with pre-proportioned jars of hot chocolate mixings. This one's layered with cocoa, dry milk, marshmallows, peppermint, chocolate chips, so all they need to do is add hot water.
To buy: Natrual Honey Bee hot chocolate mix wedding favors, from $8; etsy.com.
Tiny Tequilas
What better way to top off your party than with a nip of tequila? And this doesn't need to be tequila, by the way. Nips of your go-to rum, whisky, or vodka won't get left behind either. As a fun twist, tag each bottle with guests' names and use them as escort cards. Then, for your first toast as newlyweds, have everyone take a shot.
To buy: Casamigos Reposado 50 ml bottle of tequila, $36 for 12; blackwellswines.com.