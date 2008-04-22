5 Bridal Shower Games
Karaoke
Forget dignity. Karaoke is the great leveler, and guests of all ages can unwind and enjoy the fact that the quality of their performances is secondary to the pleasure one gets from belting out a song in a way that is usually limited to private shower performances. While this is not a shower for the faint of heart, and it does buck the "civilized afternoon tea" shower tradition, with the right crowd it can be fun, memorable and easy to plan.
Expense: $$$ (Private karaoke rooms can go for $50-100 an hour, depending on the size of your group)
Gift Suggestion: iTunes Gift Certificate
Bar Games
For big crowds, especially co-ed ones, try swinging away from convention. Pick an evening and rent the back room of a bar. Make sure there's at least one pool table and a dart board and let the party play. If the bride and groom are sports fans, you can even watch a game during the shower. It's a party that puts everyone at ease (and since it's at a bar, no one has to clean up afterwards).
Expense: $$$-$$$$
Gift Suggestion: Kitchen Juicer (for the morning after)
Temporary Tattoos
For a really unusual shower, let guests experiment with body art. Hiring a temporary tattoo artist can be a terrific way for people to bond over the short-term transformation. Guests who already have tattoos can plot what their next piece of ink will be and everyone will be back to normal before the wedding. A more budget-conscious option is to buy an assortment of high quality professionally designed temporary tattoos that guests can apply themselves at the shower and indulge their imaginations.
Expense: $-$$ (Professional artists approx. $150/hour High quality temporary tattoos $3-$40/sheet, temptu.com)
Gift Suggestion: Basket of Handmade Soaps and Bath Products (to help you remove all that body art)
Fortune Telling
Embrace the future with a professional fortune-teller or tarot card reader who will predict potential excitement for guests. Everyone comes away with the fabulous party favor of something to look forward to.
Expense: $$ (Fortune tellers charge about $150 an hour.)
Gift Suggestion: Luxurious Room Scent Diffusers
Poker and Bridge
A few rounds of poker will get everyone in the mood for fun. A poker shower is easy to assemble―just grab decks of cards, chips, and snacks that can be eaten without having to show your hand. Even if your guests don't become card sharks, they may master a poker face that will come in handy during wedding reception toasts.
Expense: $
Gift Suggestion: Set of Highball Glasses