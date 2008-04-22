5 Bridal Shower Games

Forget dignity. Karaoke is the great leveler, and guests of all ages can unwind and enjoy the fact that the quality of their performances is secondary to the pleasure one gets from belting out a song in a way that is usually limited to private shower performances. While this is not a shower for the faint of heart, and it does buck the "civilized afternoon tea" shower tradition, with the right crowd it can be fun, memorable and easy to plan.



Expense: $$$ (Private karaoke rooms can go for $50-100 an hour, depending on the size of your group)



Gift Suggestion: iTunes Gift Certificate

