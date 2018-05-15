The Biggest Mistakes Couples Make When Planning A Summer Wedding

“Keep mosquito spray and wipes on hand for guests and consider spritzing orange oil wherever guests will linger to keep mosquitos at bay. Yellow jackets love to be around protein-enriched foods like seafood, meat, and cheese. It might sound crazy, but if they’re a problem and you’re planning an outdoor reception, try placing raw meat on the perimeter of the property to draw them away from the crowds,” says Jenna Lam, creative director, Jenna Lam Events in San Francisco, California. “Displaying flowers that repel bugs like lavender, marigolds, and lemon balm, and incorporating chemical-free bug traps that use UV to attract bugs, are also good ideas,” notes Juan Rocha, president of Dynatrap.