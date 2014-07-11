12 Memorable Ways to Pop the Second Big Question: Will You Be My Bridesmaid (or Groomsman)?
Pop-the-Question Balloons
Introduce an element of surprise to your proposal by sending the question written on a balloon. The pink and gold card it comes with reads, “I can’t say I do without you.”
To buy: $14, bhldn.com.
“I Mustache You a Question” Koozies
Get your groomsmen ready for the bachelor party with these playful beverage koozies. Personalization and other colors available.
To buy: $8.50, monogramline.com.
Best Friend Bangle
Give your bestie something to remember the moment you ask her to be your maid of honor. This chic bracelet is inscribed with the words “best friend ever.” Available in gold, silver, and rose gold.
To buy: $58, katespade.com.
Definition of Groomsman Cufflinks
Present your future groomsmen with antique-inspired cufflinks. Each displays the dictionary definition for “groomsman.”
To buy: $39.50, etsy.com.
Diamond Ring Cookie
Do your friends have a sweet tooth? Try a ring-shaped treat to entice them. Distribute over brunch or coffee, or have them mailed straight to your future maids.
To buy: $9.50, flourpotcookies.com.
Paper Dolls
Evoke nostalgia (and childhood friendships) with a paper doll bridesmaid-figurine card.
To buy: $26 for 3, etsy.com.
Makeup Bag
Offer your pals gold-lettered, peach-colored pouches for practicality and style. They can use the bag on the wedding day to hold on to beauty products or jewelry.
To buy: $55, bloomingdales.com.
Liquor Label
Your fiancé’s buddies are sure to love this gift idea: personalized “Will you be my groomsman?” labels for whiskey bourbon bottles.
To buy: $30 for 9, etsy.com.
Vintage Handkerchief
Go for old-fashioned charm with delicate hand-printed kerchiefs.
To buy: $8, bhldn.com.
Brass Ball Locket
Hide the question in a shiny keepsake. Each gold locket pops open to reveal a folded paper where you can place your message. There’s also room for tiny photos or other mementos.
To buy: $20, etsy.com.
Leather Shaving Bag
Shaving kit bags make handsome and useful gifts for your groomsmen. Personalize them with each guy’s initials, stitched in gold thread.
To buy: $38, etsy.com.
Champagne and Pearls Candies
Break the question into three sugary parts. This package contains three tiny boxes of champagne-flavored and pearly candies.
To buy: $25, sugarfina.com.