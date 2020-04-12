Wedding Planning

13 Charming Wedding Favor Ideas Your Guests Won’t Toss
Thank your guests with something they’ll really enjoy.
18 Maid of Honor Speech Quotes That Perfectly Describe How Much You Love Your Best Friend
Your closest friend is getting married—how can you sum up a lifetime of friendship and how much she means to you in just a few minutes? These quotes will help you out.
This Is the Most Popular Day to Get Engaged, and It's Right Around the Corner
Nope, it isn't New Year's Eve.
5 Things Every Couple Should Do Before Getting Engaged
Before you and your partner make plans to say "I do," consider these five relationship builders first.
5 Bridal Shower Games
Delight party guests with these fun and inventive ice breakers.
5 Unique Bridal Shower Themes
Creative ways to celebrate the bride-to-be.