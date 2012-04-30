Yellow and Green Wedding Flowers

By Real Simple
Updated January 02, 2014
Steve Giralt; Flowers: City Iris
There are so many stunning options when you've selected yellow as your signature wedding color. From bright and bold to soft and sophisticated, choose the shade that speaks to your wedding day style.Flowers are only one way to incorporate your signature shade into your big day. Get inspired with 12 yellow wedding ideas.
Yellow Gloriosa Lily

Tara Donne; Flowers: Nicolette Camille

Spray roses, ornithogalum (also known as star-of-Bethlehem), and eucalyptus add a sweet touch to the edgy-looking lily.

Bouquet by Nicolette Camille

Yellow Narcissus

Tara Donne; Flowers: Nicolette Camille

Similar in looks to a daffodil, the tiny spring bulb fits right in with the peppy mix of ranunculus and blupleurum.

Bouquet by Nicolette Camille

Yellow Tulip and Paperwhites

Steve Giralt; Flowers: City Iris

Dainty white and yellow paperwhites pair with pale yellow roses to create a stunningly simple, yet elegant arrangement.

Bouquet by City Iris

Yellow Ranunculus and Billy Balls

Steve Giralt; Flowers: City Iris

Lily grass and vibrant yellow billy balls add a playful touch to a bouquet of blooming ranunculus.

Bouquet by City Iris

Garden Mix

Elinor Carucci

Pair favorites like peonies, garden roses, and ranunculus with a large array of fillers such as parrot tulips, billy balls, frittillaria, and euphorbia to create a less structured, but stunning arrangement fit for a stylish outdoor soiree.

Green Roses

Tara Donne; Flowers: Nicolette Camille

Mixing two sizes of the same flower, as seen here with the smaller green roses and large white ones, adds depth to a monobotanic bouquet. Hypericum berries are used (before they turn red) as an eye-catching filler.

Bouquet by Nicolette Camille

Green Lady’s Slipper Orchids

Tara Donne; Flowers: Nicolette Camille

No matter what the variety, an orchid makes a statement. These dramatic blooms are paired with white-and-green parrot tulips, protea, and cestrum, for a modern arrangement.

Bouquet by Nicolette Camille

