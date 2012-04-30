Yellow and Green Wedding Flowers
Yellow Gloriosa Lily
Spray roses, ornithogalum (also known as star-of-Bethlehem), and eucalyptus add a sweet touch to the edgy-looking lily.
Bouquet by Nicolette Camille
Yellow Narcissus
Similar in looks to a daffodil, the tiny spring bulb fits right in with the peppy mix of ranunculus and blupleurum.
Bouquet by Nicolette Camille
Yellow Tulip and Paperwhites
Dainty white and yellow paperwhites pair with pale yellow roses to create a stunningly simple, yet elegant arrangement.
Bouquet by City Iris
Yellow Ranunculus and Billy Balls
Lily grass and vibrant yellow billy balls add a playful touch to a bouquet of blooming ranunculus.
Bouquet by City Iris
Garden Mix
Pair favorites like peonies, garden roses, and ranunculus with a large array of fillers such as parrot tulips, billy balls, frittillaria, and euphorbia to create a less structured, but stunning arrangement fit for a stylish outdoor soiree.
Green Roses
Mixing two sizes of the same flower, as seen here with the smaller green roses and large white ones, adds depth to a monobotanic bouquet. Hypericum berries are used (before they turn red) as an eye-catching filler.
Bouquet by Nicolette Camille
Green Lady’s Slipper Orchids
No matter what the variety, an orchid makes a statement. These dramatic blooms are paired with white-and-green parrot tulips, protea, and cestrum, for a modern arrangement.
Bouquet by Nicolette Camille