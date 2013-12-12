Gorgeous Wedding Reception Centerpieces

By Real Simple
Updated August 17, 2015
Philip Friedman
Choosing your flower arrangements doesn't have to be a thorn in your side. And if you're searching for something that truly wows, stick to stems you adore. And remember that little (as in, low and lush) goes a long way. Don’t believe it? These five stunning centerpieces are all the proof you need. Floral Design by City Iris
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Purple Reign

Philip Friedman

An elegant round-up of seeded eucalyptus, white ranunculus, garden roses, geranium, pods, ligustrum, lavender, mint, and privet berries.

Floral Design by The Little Glass Slipper

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Pink Ladies

Philip Friedman

From deep petunia to pale blush, this centerpiece is bursting in shades of pink. This picturesque composition comes together with Sarah Bernhardt peonies, hot lady roses, astrantia, mimosa, kumquats, and ivy.


Floral Design by Opalia Flowers

3 of 5

Shades of Green

Philip Friedman

Neutral, natural, and filled with texture from the composition of Geranium leaf, roses, hyacinth, lisianthus, cabbage, super parrot tulips, and hydrangea.

Floral Design by Elan Flowers

Advertisement

4 of 5

Blushing Blooms

Philip Friedman

An all star combo of peonies, ranunculus, anthurium, brassica, grevillea, and hints of Dusty Miller.

Floral Design by Blush Designs

5 of 5

High Life

Philip Friedman

Love peonies? So do we. This lush arrangement is filled with blush pink peonies, green and pink ranunculus, green cymbdium orchids, and highlighted with anthurium leaves.

Floral Design by City Iris

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple