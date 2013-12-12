Gorgeous Wedding Reception Centerpieces
Purple Reign
An elegant round-up of seeded eucalyptus, white ranunculus, garden roses, geranium, pods, ligustrum, lavender, mint, and privet berries.
Floral Design by The Little Glass Slipper
Pink Ladies
From deep petunia to pale blush, this centerpiece is bursting in shades of pink. This picturesque composition comes together with Sarah Bernhardt peonies, hot lady roses, astrantia, mimosa, kumquats, and ivy.
Floral Design by Opalia Flowers
Shades of Green
Neutral, natural, and filled with texture from the composition of Geranium leaf, roses, hyacinth, lisianthus, cabbage, super parrot tulips, and hydrangea.
Floral Design by Elan Flowers
Blushing Blooms
An all star combo of peonies, ranunculus, anthurium, brassica, grevillea, and hints of Dusty Miller.
Floral Design by Blush Designs
High Life
Love peonies? So do we. This lush arrangement is filled with blush pink peonies, green and pink ranunculus, green cymbdium orchids, and highlighted with anthurium leaves.
Floral Design by City Iris