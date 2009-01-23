Wedding Centerpieces by Color
Yellow-Centered Poppies
It’s not always the color of the petals that sets the tone. This summer flower comes in white, pink, red, orange, and yellow, but it’s the graphic center that unifies the look.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Yellow Tulips
Go bold with your yellow color scheme with this compact arrangement of tulips, narcissus, and rose geranium.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
White Sweet Pea
Sweet pea can be expensive, so pair them with spray roses and seeded eucalyptus to get the look you want and the price you can afford.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
White Lisianthus
Get creative with your vases. A milk white vessel modernizes the look of white ornithogalum, lisianthus, and hydrangea.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Green Hydrangea
The most interesting arrangements aren’t always symmetrical. This mix of Bells of Ireland, ranunculus, hydrangea, and heeder blend together in a simple, gardenlike way.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Blue Delphinium
The height of this dainty garden arrangement of delphinium, sweet pea, and muscari will fill a space without preventing cross-table conversation.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Purple Peony
One oversize bloom can make just the right statement. The lilac, hydrangea, and narcissus are tiny to better showcase the beauty of the single flower.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Purple Parrot Tulips
Purple sage, lavender, and dusty miller transform a naturally sweet pastel tulip into a rich arrangement.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Lisianthus and Ranunculus
Fillers like snap dragons, wax flower, dusty miller, freesia, and tulips in varying shades of purple and green give an arrangement of lisianthus and ranunculus a whimsical vibe.
Centerpiece by Sycamore
Pink Peonies
Privet and passion vine give this fluffy flower an interesting edge. If you want a larger arrangement that’s still affordable, fill in with large open roses.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Pink Ranunculuses
For a garden wedding or a casual affair, try vibrant plant-like arrangements. These ranunculuses and raspberries throw off a just-picked vibe.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Red Roses
Roses continue surprise with the myriad of interesting varieties, like this white-and red-speckled one. Alstroemeria, tulips, and pieris round out the mix.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille
Orange Ranunculuses
Citrus fruits add a wow factor in this autumn-inspired mix of ranunculus, scabiosa, and geranium.
Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille