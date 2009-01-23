Wedding Centerpieces by Color

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Tara Donne
From yellow tulips to red roses, find flowers that match your style.
Yellow-Centered Poppies

Tara Donne

It’s not always the color of the petals that sets the tone. This summer flower comes in white, pink, red, orange, and yellow, but it’s the graphic center that unifies the look.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Yellow Tulips

Tara Donne

Go bold with your yellow color scheme with this compact arrangement of tulips, narcissus, and rose geranium.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

White Sweet Pea

Tara Donne

Sweet pea can be expensive, so pair them with spray roses and seeded eucalyptus to get the look you want and the price you can afford.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

White Lisianthus

Tara Donne

Get creative with your vases. A milk white vessel modernizes the look of white ornithogalum, lisianthus, and hydrangea.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Green Hydrangea

Tara Donne

The most interesting arrangements aren’t always symmetrical. This mix of Bells of Ireland, ranunculus, hydrangea, and heeder blend together in a simple, gardenlike way.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Blue Delphinium

Tara Donne

The height of this dainty garden arrangement of delphinium, sweet pea, and muscari will fill a space without preventing cross-table conversation.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Purple Peony

Tara Donne

One oversize bloom can make just the right statement. The lilac, hydrangea, and narcissus are tiny to better showcase the beauty of the single flower.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Purple Parrot Tulips

Tara Donne

Purple sage, lavender, and dusty miller transform a naturally sweet pastel tulip into a rich arrangement.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Lisianthus and Ranunculus

Steve Giralt

Fillers like snap dragons, wax flower, dusty miller, freesia, and tulips in varying shades of purple and green give an arrangement of lisianthus and ranunculus a whimsical vibe.

Centerpiece by Sycamore

Pink Peonies

Tara Donne

Privet and passion vine give this fluffy flower an interesting edge. If you want a larger arrangement that’s still affordable, fill in with large open roses.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Pink Ranunculuses

Tara Donne

For a garden wedding or a casual affair, try vibrant plant-like arrangements. These ranunculuses and raspberries throw off a just-picked vibe.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Red Roses

Tara Donne

Roses continue surprise with the myriad of interesting varieties, like this white-and red-speckled one. Alstroemeria, tulips, and pieris round out the mix.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

Orange Ranunculuses 

Tara Donne

Citrus fruits add a wow factor in this autumn-inspired mix of ranunculus, scabiosa, and geranium.

Centerpiece by Nicolette Camille

