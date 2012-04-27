Purple Wedding Flowers
Purple Hydrangea
The hearty hydrangea can fill up a bouquet quick. Add in a mix of other blooms and natural elements like roses, lilacs, eucalyptus, and fern fronds, to cast an antique autumn feel.
Bouquet by Nicolette Camille
Purple Tulips
Unexpected elements can change the seasonality of a bouquet. The tulip, a springtime standard, is perfect for winter when paired with lotus pods, seeded eucalyptus, dusty miller, allium, and coleus.
Bouquet by Nicolette Camille
Sweet Pea and Anemone
Varying hues of rich purple and lavender sweet pea, calla lily, anemone, and hellebores give this lush arrangement a look that’s vibrant, yet traditional.
Bouquet by Studio Sweet Pea
Parrot Tulips and Sweet Pea
Japanese variegated sweet pea and mystery purple parrot tulips form a one-of-a-kind bouquet that’s substantial and sophisticated.
Sweet Pea and King Lisianthus
A lush bouquet of vivid purple sweet pea and king lisianthus filled with purple and lavender anemones is eye-catching without sacrificing classic style.
Bouquet by City Iris
Calla Lily, Peony, and Rose Mix
The contrast of dramatic eggplant calla lilies against soft fuchsia peonies, lavender roses, and wisps of pink dendrobium orchids transforms a simple bouquet into a modern and edgy statement piece.
Bouquet by Jane Packer