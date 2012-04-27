Purple Wedding Flowers

If you've chosen purple as your signature color, it's time to decide on the shade that you'll weave throughout your wedding day details. From lavender to plum, find the perfect purple bouquet that suits your style.
Purple Hydrangea

The hearty hydrangea can fill up a bouquet quick. Add in a mix of other blooms and natural elements like roses, lilacs, eucalyptus, and fern fronds, to cast an antique autumn feel.

Purple Tulips

Unexpected elements can change the seasonality of a bouquet. The tulip, a springtime standard, is perfect for winter when paired with lotus pods, seeded eucalyptus, dusty miller, allium, and coleus.

Sweet Pea and Anemone

Varying hues of rich purple and lavender sweet pea, calla lily, anemone, and hellebores give this lush arrangement a look that’s vibrant, yet traditional.

Parrot Tulips and Sweet Pea

Japanese variegated sweet pea and mystery purple parrot tulips form a one-of-a-kind bouquet that’s substantial and sophisticated.

Sweet Pea and King Lisianthus

A lush bouquet of vivid purple sweet pea and king lisianthus filled with purple and lavender anemones is eye-catching without sacrificing classic style.

Calla Lily, Peony, and Rose Mix

The contrast of dramatic eggplant calla lilies against soft fuchsia peonies, lavender roses, and wisps of pink dendrobium orchids transforms a simple bouquet into a modern and edgy statement piece.

