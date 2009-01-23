Close

Three easy flower arrangements that will definitely dress up any table. Pretty in Pink Think beyond traditional flowers. Ranunculuses are met by pepper berries, sage, and echevaria (a type of cactus). All flowers by Nicolette Owen, nicolettecamille.com.

Green with Envy Single blooms in a mix of vases are super easy and stylish. Here: snowball viburnum, Lady's Mantle, china berry, and ranunculus. The Power of Purple The graphic anemone, eryngium, and hydrangea make for a high-impact low centerpiece.

