Small Table Centerpieces

By Real Simple
Updated October 26, 2012
Tara Donne
Three easy flower arrangements that will definitely dress up any table.
Pretty in Pink

Tara Donne

Think beyond traditional flowers. Ranunculuses are met by pepper berries, sage, and echevaria (a type of cactus).

All flowers by Nicolette Owen, nicolettecamille.com.

Green with Envy

Tara Donne

Single blooms in a mix of vases are super easy and stylish. Here: snowball viburnum, Lady’s Mantle, china berry, and ranunculus.

The Power of Purple

Tara Donne

The graphic anemone, eryngium, and hydrangea make for a high-impact low centerpiece.

