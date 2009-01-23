Small Table Centerpieces
Tara Donne
Three easy flower arrangements that will definitely dress up any table.
Pretty in Pink
Tara Donne
Think beyond traditional flowers. Ranunculuses are met by pepper berries, sage, and echevaria (a type of cactus).
All flowers by Nicolette Owen, nicolettecamille.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Green with Envy
Tara Donne
Single blooms in a mix of vases are super easy and stylish. Here: snowball viburnum, Lady’s Mantle, china berry, and ranunculus.
The Power of Purple
Tara Donne
The graphic anemone, eryngium, and hydrangea make for a high-impact low centerpiece.
Advertisement