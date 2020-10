At this point in your wedding planning journey, you may have registered for all the gifts and finalized the guest list, but learning how to address wedding invitations is one of the most crucial tasks you’ll complete in the months leading up to your “I dos.” While it may seem that most of your wedding work is done (you’re so close, we promise!), learning how to properly address each and every wedding invitation is an item you’ll want to cross off your to-do list sooner rather than later.Sending the invitations sounds like a hassle-free to-do (off to the calligrapher they go!), but now’s not the time to slack off. Prepping your paper goods requires so much more than a stack of stamps, since there’s a definitive right and wrong way to address each wedding invitation.To make sure those formal invitations are addressed properly, we turned to Anna Post, author of Emily Post’s Etiquette, 19th edition ($27; [tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.amazon.com/Emily-Posts-Etiquette-19th-Manners/dp/0062439251" rel="sponsored" target="_blank">Planning to invite a few single friends to your wedding reception? Follow Anna’s advice for addressing envelopes to single female guests. (Hint: The trick is to use “Ms.” If she’s over the age of 18.) Anna’s wedding invitation address etiquette even includes tips for same-sex couples, widows, divorcées and married guests with different last names.Avoid an envelope faux pas of your own by consulting this trusty wedding invitation guide before putting anything in writing.All calligraphy done by Laura Hooper Calligraphy